Luxion Enhances Its Digital Capabilities Through Acquisition of Digizuite

ÅARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luxion Group ApS (Luxion), the company behind KeyShot, the industry-preferred 3D visualization software, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Digizuite A/S (Digizuite), a leading provider of Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions. This strategic move marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the digital supply chain landscape, offering innovative products that empower businesses to streamline asset management, collaboration, and content delivery across all channels.

With the acquisition of Digizuite, Luxion aims to deliver even greater value to its current and future customers by integrating cutting-edge DAM capabilities into its portfolio. As 3D visualization tools continue to evolve and play a crucial role in diverse industries, Luxion recognizes the importance of effective asset management in enhancing business efficiency, productivity, and output.

Claus Thorsgaard, CEO of Luxion, commented on this development, stating, "The benefits of 3D visualization are no longer limited to art and product design. These tools now serve an integral business purpose, improving the operations of companies worldwide. By adding Digizuite to Luxion's suite of products and services, we are empowering our customers with another essential tool: digital asset management."

For over two decades, Digizuite has been instrumental in helping global clients reduce costs, increase customer lifetime value, and create meaningful digital experiences. With headquarters in Denmark, a subsidiary in the United States and presence offices in UK, Belgium, and Ukraine, Digizuite brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Luxion's expanding portfolio.

In the coming months, Luxion and Digizuite will integrate operations in order to bring our valued customers enhanced products and services uniquely designed to solve our customers' biggest content management challenges.

Claus Thorsgaard further elaborated, "The merging of Luxion and Digizuite reflects two significant trends. Firstly, there is a growing demand for effective digital asset management across various departments, covering everything from CAD files to AR/VR content. Secondly, 3D visualization is becoming integral to the entire product development process, from concept to the final photorealistic presentation on e-commerce platforms. Combining the capabilities of Digizuite and Luxion is a smart move, tailored to the needs of today's most successful and innovative companies."

Thorsgaard continued, "In a fully digital world, the creation of a unified digital supply chain is imperative. This encompasses intelligent automation, cross-team collaboration, and targeted delivery of omnichannel content, all powered by multipurpose 3D assets. This is the path to competitiveness."

Global businesses and Fortune500 companies use Digizuite™ as a key platform in their digital transformations to automate digital processes when managing digital content (images, video, documents, audio, VR) from one place and sharing on multiple channels. Our DAM software supports: i) brand compliance across channels, ii) faster time to market, iii) increased operational efficiency, and iv) new revenue streams or new services.

Digizuite is a SaaS company in Digital Asset Management software (DAM) that streamlines all digital content in one central platform. Through automated workflows and agile integrations, Digizuite removes manual workflows and streamlines the entire content value chain. Customers choose Digizuite to have control over who, where, and how corporate materials are used. It ensures brand control, risk reduction and helps to increase efficiency and revenue. Today, the company has more than 70 employees between its headquarters in Denmark and representation in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ukraine.

Luxion is the recognized premier software company specializing in advanced 3D visualization and lighting technology. KeyShot™, the preferred 3D visualization software for designers, engineers, marketing professionals, photographers and CG specialists, breaks down the complexity of creating photographic images and animations from 3D digital data. Luxion has 10,000+ customers globally, including over 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

