U.S. Army Selects BackBox to Automate Multi-Vendor Network Environment

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, today announced the U.S. Army selected BackBox's Network Automation Platform to automate Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) compliance of their multivendor network environment. BackBox integrates with all major network monitoring platforms and has added new features to enable customers to easily migrate from less sophisticated network automation tools to BackBox.

"BackBox was specifically engineered for the most complex, secure environments, like those in use by Department of Defense organizations around the world," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "It is highly secure, reliable, and greatly reduces manual labor for netops teams."

Automation of critical network tasks is a must-have as hybrid, multi-domain networks add complexity, and network operations teams are increasingly resource-constrained. BackBox provides device backups with one-click restore, simplified OS updates and vulnerability patching, and compliance remediation to prevent configuration drift.

The BackBox Network Automation Platform supports centralized automation of firewalls and network devices from hundreds of vendors. It includes a library of over 3,000 pre-built automations for network and security devices including CIS Benchmark compliance automation templates and support for DISA STIGs. BackBox adds new pre-built automations every month, many to specifically mitigate the increase in network infrastructure vulnerabilities and breaches.

"These automations will not only keep you in compliance with regulatory requirements, best practices, and standards but will also help you enforce your Golden Configs," said Josh Stephens, CTO of BackBox and former Network Engineer and Cybersecurity Specialist for the U.S. Air Force. "This becomes increasingly important when managing multiple network types, such as SIPR and NIPR networks."

BackBox was named Best Network Automation Solution in the Centralized Multi Vendor category in the 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards. American Security Today's 'ASTORS" is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

About BackBox

BackBox is a Network Automation Platform that supports network and security device automation of over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

