BrightEdge Becomes the First Enterprise SEO Platform with Over 2,000 Customers Leveraging AI

BrightEdge Copilot Further Incorporates Generative AI into Essential Marketing Workflows

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightEdge, the global leader in organic search, content, and digital automation, today introduced BrightEdge Copilot. Since 2019, its Autopilot technology has worked in the background, helping thousands of marketers automate SEO. Now, with the launch of BrightEdge Copilot, marketers can interact directly with Generative AI as an interactive assistant. It collaborates with users to craft compelling, SEO-optimized webpage titles and descriptions.

"Leading brands understand the enormous potential of Generative AI in enhancing efficiency by conserving time and minimizing costs," remarked Jim Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BrightEdge. "We're proud to announce that over two thousand customers are using our AI-driven solutions. In addition, it has been great to see that 85% of new customers have started using our Generative AI innovations within the first 90 days of onboarding. I am excited to see how brands will continue to optimize revenue by harnessing Copilot's capabilities."

Pioneering Generative AI: Building on Foundational AI for SEO

BrightEdge's pioneering work in building its own core data foundations has allowed it to create an unmatched track record of driving innovation in SEO and AI.

Since 2015, BrightEdge's core platform has been powered by DataMind, a powerful AI deep-learning engine that instantly identifies critical digital trends, competitive threats, and market shifts in real-time. In 2018, BrightEdge Insights was launched to provide marketers with a personal data analyst.

A year later, with BrightEdge Autopilot, the company brought the only proven self-driving and fully automated SEO AI technology to market. Based on a combination of elements of Chat GPT, Large Language models, and the best of Data Science, Autopilot has helped brands across every type of industry increase performance on average by 65%.

The rollout of BrightEdge Copilot signifies the company's commitment to continuously introduce Generative AI innovations to every type of marketer in every industry.

Introducing BrightEdge Copilot

Over 70% of marketers recently surveyed identified having correct titles and meta descriptions as a key priority, especially when bridging the gap between SEO and Content workstreams. In addition, on average, marketing teams spend between 5 and 7 hours a week optimizing titles and descriptions.

BrightEdge Copilot solves for this by utilizing Generative AI and injecting it directly into its platform.

Key advantages include:

Versatility for All Marketers: From beginners in SEO to advanced digital marketers, BrightEdge Copilot provides ready-to-use suggestions for optimizing web pages.

Time-Efficiency: Its intelligent recommendations allow marketers to streamline their workflows to craft engaging titles and descriptions that resonate with their target audience.

Seamless Collaboration: BrightEdge Copilot simplifies title and description adjustments for content writers, ensuring they follow SEO guidelines effortlessly and fostering further collaboration.

Automation and Assistance: The combination of BrightEdge Autopilot and Copilot allows marketers to benefit from advanced automation zero-touch technology while working directly with Generative AI interactive 'touch' technology with BrightEdge Copilot.

"The key to success in Generative AI is high-quality data," said Albert Gouyet, VP of Operations at BrightEdge. "This is exactly why we invested in Data Cube, the industry's most complete and secure data set. Having a massive and accurate data set is giving us a competitive advantage. And it has allowed us to focus on training and testing outputs to ensure all our innovations are battle-tested for immediate success."

Over 98% of customers have reported that it has significantly improved their productivity.

"BrightEdge Copilot has been a great resource for me recently," commented Carla Suarez, Digital Marketing Specialist at Insurance Company Stewart. "It provides well-written and helpful suggestions which allow me to optimize my pages faster and more efficiently. It encourages me to get more work done since it is so easy to use and cuts my workload by a significant amount."

Learn more about BrightEdge Copilot here.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge stands as the largest all-in-one enterprise SEO platform, serving 57% of the Fortune 100 companies and nine out of the top ten international digital agencies. As the global leader in enterprise organic search, content, and digital automation, it empowers marketers to transform online content into business results, such as traffic, conversions, and revenue. It is powered by a sophisticated deep-learning engine and contains the industry's most extensive data set. This includes analyzing over 30 billion keywords and search, social, content, and rich media data points. Its all-in-one platform provides vital market insights and business intelligence based on secure, compliant, and robust sets of first-party, real-time, and historical data.

The company maintains a global presence with offices worldwide, with its main headquarters in the California Bay Area.

