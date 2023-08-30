Converge launches "Coffee and Converge" to showcase depth of its solutions and services

Series kicks off with deep dive on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Use Cases

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) (OTC: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the launch of "Coffee and Converge", showcasing the Company's services and solutions in a series of in-person and virtual events over the next several periods.

The inaugural event in the series will be held in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, September 13th at 8:30am ET and focus on Converge's Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity practices, with presentations led by two of Converge's most renowned experts in the field, Analytics Strategy Leader, Chris Foster and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Shaun Bertrand. The intent is to highlight the reach, scale, and opportunity of the Company's evolution in becoming a leader in the software and services space. Showcasing how customers across financial services, automotive, and healthcare industries are seizing the opportunity to partner with Converge to help build and securely deploy the latest AI, such as IBM watsonx, and other language models and algorithms throughout their core infrastructures while, in parallel, establishing necessary frameworks and critical guardrails for the secure deployment of machine and deep learning tools.

"Our relationship with Converge, a long-standing IBM platinum partner, showcases the value of the IBM Ecosystem," said Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem. "Converge is investing in IBM technology and skills across generative AI, such as watsonx, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud, to help deliver solutions that drive business outcomes for clients globally."

"Converge is a trusted partner of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV). We rely on their expertise to provide independent assessments of our systems, helping to keep them secure," stated one of the Elevance Health Cybersecurity Executives. "Converge has demonstrated true professionalism, elite skills, and excellent collaboration with multiple teams at Elevance Health."

Event D etails :

Date: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Where: Scotia Bank Plaza, North Tower, Toronto

Live Webcast Registration Link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=36716DCA-3A78-458A-8E05-6D2DFBDE6A07

In Person Registration :

Institutional investors wishing to attend in person will receive communications on how to register. Alternatively, institutional investors can reach out to investors@convergetp.com to obtain an in-person registration link.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

