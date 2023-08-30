Ever.Ag Acquires Roger® to Revolutionize AgTech Logistics: Streamlining Bulk Agricultural Trucking with Enhanced Data Analytics

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag , the AgTech provider dedicated to empowering supply chains to feed a growing world, is excited to announce the acquisition of Roger®, an industry leader in bulk agriculture commodity trucking technology and logistics. The acquisition expands Ever.Ag's unique portfolio of software, risk management resources, and market intelligence offerings.

Roger was the creation of a group of prominent agriculture industry companies, including: The Andersons Inc., Cargill, Consolidated Grain and Barge, Koch Fertilizer, The Scoular Company, and Bushel. They shared a vision of a neutral logistics platform that would digitize and streamline bulk ag hauling. Over the past year, the charter member companies recognized the future path to greater success for Roger would be dependent on advanced technical and analytical capabilities. All charter member companies are fully committed to utilizing and expanding Roger solutions across their businesses long term and will remain as members of the Roger shipper advisory board.

"Joining Ever.Ag and their innovative AgTech solutions and services allows Roger to expand our offerings, helping customers to remove inefficiencies and solve real business challenges. Roger will become a more valuable resource for the entire agriculture industry," said Jeff Schreiner, CEO of Roger. "The key to Roger's success is being able to provide better data-driven insights that allow customers to make more informed and profitable decisions for their business."

With Roger's up-to-date and reliable hauling information, clients can optimize logistics throughout the bulk agricultural trucking sector. With a focus on transparency and traceability, Ever.Ag will leverage the Roger platform to manage bulk movements across all commodities.

"Roger provides a robust solution for bulk ag trucking and logistics that is traceable, efficient, and reliable. Combining Roger with Ever.Ag's data analytics tools will provide customers with the near-real-time logistics information they need to make better business decisions." Scott Sexton, CEO, Ever.Ag

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

About Roger LLC

Roger LLC develops digital tools to help shippers and carriers unlock the power of their bulk freight networks by digitizing the entire shipping process, from dispatch to payment. Roger's ecosystem was developed working alongside more than 500 trucking companies and the company's initial charter members, The Andersons Inc., Bushel, Cargill, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Koch Fertilizer and The Scoular Company. The company's mission is to provide an innovative, neutral, and secure technology solution that brings trust and transparency to the bulk freight industry and tackles the industry's biggest challenges.

