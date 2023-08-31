Avior Wealth Ranks for the Second Year on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 153% Percent, Avior Wealth Receives Ranking No. 3,313 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks ago, Inc. revealed that AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT™ ranked for the second time on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For the 2nd year, Avior Wealth ranks among America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

We're honored to have made the list alongside so many innovative companies that are doing great things in the US. This award isn't about adding another frame to our brag wall. My focus is always on two groups of people – our clients and our team members. I hope this achievement adds to our client' sense of confidence and security in Avior. And I believe it continues to reward our team with recognition for their outstanding level of service they provide on a daily basis," – Britt Campbell, Managing Director of Avior Wealth.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2011 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in seven states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Avior Wealth Management has a wholly owned subsidiary, Avior Tax and Accounting, that offers accounting services to individuals and entities. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested. Investment management and financial planning services offered through Avior Wealth Management, LLC a registered investment advisor. Investments involve varying degrees of risk and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal past performance results. All investments subject to loss including the loss of principle. Nothing contained herein should be construed as tax or legal advice. Specific, individual tax questions should be asked of your CPA or accountant and legal advice should be asked of your lawyer or legal advisor.

More about the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

