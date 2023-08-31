Employee Appreciation the Focus of StarKist® Samoa's 60th Anniversary Celebrations

StarKist President & CEO Joins Celebration including a 60th Anniversary Dinner & Employee Day at Veterans Memorial Stadium

RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. is proud to announce the celebration of the 60th Anniversary of its StarKist Samoa facility in American Samoa. While the StarKist Samoa team has been conducting anniversary activities over the year, the celebration will culminate with a special weekend of festivities. The focus of these events is to shine a spotlight on the dedicated workforce of more than 2,300 at StarKist Samoa.

President & CEO of StarKist Co., Chae-Ung Um (kneeling, fourth from far right) surrounded by the StarKist Samoa management team and the Packing Room Day Shift employees on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Chae-Ung Um, President & CEO of StarKist Co., is currently in American Samoa along with Young Choi, Vice President Finance, COO & CFO, to honor the anniversary celebration. Earlier this week, Mr. Um participated in both the Day and Night shift prayer services, which are a daily tradition observed at the cannery before each shift begins, held in the StarKist Samoa Packing Room.

In his address, Mr. Um emphasized, "As we celebrate this anniversary, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to, and share this celebration with, our outstanding workers, our StarKist Aiga (family). Your hard work, dedication, and support have been integral to our journey. Thank you for all you do."

As the largest private sector employer in American Samoa, StarKist Samoa is taking significant steps to show its appreciation. A variety of activities are planned in honor of the 60th Anniversary, including:

On Friday, September 1, StarKist employees will receive a day off in honor of the 60 th Anniversary. The company will also host a 60th Anniversary Dinner that evening, expressing gratitude to Government and Business partners who have contributed to its success over six decades.





On Saturday, September 2 , the focus shifts to employees and their families as they take over the Veterans Memorial Stadium for a day of camaraderie and spirited competition. The stadium will become a hub of sporting events, games, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

In the spirit of community outreach, StarKist Samoa General Manager Injoo Ha presented $25,000 of donations in equal amounts to five (5) distinct charities, as well as the LBJ Hospital. These contributions were made possible through the proceeds of the StarKist 60th Anniversary Golf Tournament held on August 19, 2023.

