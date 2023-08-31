The Solana Foundation Introduces New Speakers for Breakpoint 2023, including Cindy Leow, Shahar Madar, Tarun Chitra, Ryan Selkis, and More

Breakpoint will take place at the Solana Campus in Amsterdam from October 30 – November 3 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solana Foundation , a non-profit foundation dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network, has announced further details of the speaker lineup for Solana Breakpoint 2023 , with a list including industry leaders such as Cindy Leow, Co-founder, Drift; Peter Robert Moore COO, EA Games; Shahar Madar, Head of Security, Fireblocks; Tarun Chitra, CEO, Gauntlet Network; Joshua Archer, Senior Climate Campaigner, Greenpeace; Ryan Selkis, CEO, Messari; and Jules Urbach, CEO and Founder, The Render Network.

The Breakpoint conference will take place from October 30 – November 3, 2023 at the Solana Campus in Amsterdam, located approximately 15 minutes from the city center. Over the five-day event, keynotes, group panel discussions, workshops, art installations, and project showcases will address the most pressing issues in the crypto economy.

This year's conference has garnered an extraordinary reaction from both the community and broader blockchain space. This latest addition to the speaker lineup includes impressive speakers from leading projects, large enterprises, and public bodies, serving as evidence of the momentum of this event. Taking place in Amsterdam, a city with deep roots in tech and a strong culture of innovation, Breakpoint will bring together many of the most notable names in Web3 to discuss trends, challenges, and untapped opportunities for the maturing industry.

Previously announced speakers at Breakpoint 2023 include Armani Ferrante, CEO & Cofounder, Backpack; Sandra Persing, Vice President, Developer & Ecosystem Marketing, Circle; James Tromans, Director Web3 Product & Engineering, Google Cloud; Kanav Kariya, President, Jump Crypto; Pascal Gauthier, CEO, Ledger; Amir Haleem, CEO, Nova Labs; and many more.

Now in its third year, the event attracts developers, artists, content creators, government agencies, large enterprises, and institutions, all of whom come together from around the world to learn about and discuss the impact of cutting-edge distributed technology across sectors.

Also featured at Breakpoint will be a range of side events ideal for networking and facilitating connections with key groups in the industry. These include MEV Camp, a user-generated unconference targeted at Solana developers, quantitative traders and infrastructure operators; Block Zero - Validator Mini-Conference, a community-run event to discuss the evolution of the network and reinforce the social layer; and 'The DRiP Haus' hosted by Drip, the NFT drop platform, a single day summit focused on collectibles and monetization for artists and creatives on Solana.

Notable Breakpoint sponsors include Circle, Drip, Meural, Neodyme, Neon Labs, Phantom, Pyth, and Texture Finance.

To attend Breakpoint, tickets can be purchased here ; tickets include full access to the Solana campus, talks, official events, and more.

The full list of Breakpoint 2023 speakers can be found here .

Projects looking to inquire about sponsorship of Breakpoint 2023, can visit here .

Complete this form to request consideration for Breakpoint 2023 press credentials.

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/ .

About Solana

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com .

