Facility Solutions Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer of Construction

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG), one of the nation's largest commercial lighting distributors and electrical contractors for new and existing commercial buildings, announced today the appointment of Jason Zipprian as Chief Operating Officer of Construction.

Jason spent the last 20 years as Executive Vice President of FSG's Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and West Texas regions. He was responsible for the growth and success of these markets. FSG Corpus Christi's recent successes can be credited to Jason's leadership, as well as to the team he built and managed. Prior to his role as Executive Vice President, Jason held a multitude of roles at the company.

He joined FSG in 1996 as an Apprentice Electrician in Corpus Christi. After earning his Journeyman's license his trajectory into management took off. He held roles as a Service Dispatcher, Service Manager, Project Manager, and Division Manager. He holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"Working for FSG for the last twenty-seven years has been an extreme blessing for me and my family. I am excited about all of the extraordinary work that is currently being done, and I will fully support our Team's continued construction growth across the Nation," says Zipprian.

As Chief Operating Officer of Construction, Jason is responsible for the growth and success of FSG's entire Construction business. His mission is to strengthen and expand ongoing construction ventures and scout out fresh opportunities in both current and new markets. With his drive to excel, seasoned leadership skills, and a keen eye for innovation, the company is confident Jason will propel FSG's Construction division to new heights.

About Facility Solutions Group, Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 41-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage, and energy-saving products and services.

FSG's 2,400+ dedicated employees support the company's business in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2022, FSG posted a combined $700+ million in revenues, ranking it among the top two percent nationally. To learn more about FSG, visit fsg.com .

