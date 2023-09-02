Revolutionizing Vlogging - Infinix Introduces ZERO 30 5G with Cutting-Edge Front Camera

Vlog Like Never Before: Infinix ZERO 30 5G Sets New Standards with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) Front Camera, Reshaping Vlog Shooting Trends

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced the launch of the new Infinix ZERO 30 5G, the first smartphone in its class to feature a front-facing camera with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) video capability. Featuring an array of unique video production features, Infinix ZERO 30 5G empowers young people around the world to move beyond selfies and enter a new realm of self-expressive, high-quality, cinematic vlog creation.

ZERO 30 5G (PRNewswire)

Infinix ZERO 30 5G was created to give young people the means to create cinematic Ultra HD video content that outshines the rest with a front-facing 50MP camera that supports 4K (3840x2160) video recording at a stunningly smooth 60FPS, a feature typically found only on high-priced flagship smartphone models. Infinix ZERO 30 5G challenges convention to bring a high-definition front camera experience to a wider audience that includes young people on a budget. The front camera is complemented by unique cinematic production modes that let young people create more authentic, cinematic-style vlogs. Other high-end features include a unique beautifully curved 144Hz AMOLED display, a high-performance octa-core processor, and 21GB of Extended Memory.

"Infinix ZERO 30 5G empowers young people with the means to 'Capture your own story', placing a full cinematic production house in their hands and making Ultra HD video blogging more attainable than ever. It underlines our commitment to building stylishly designed smartphones with cutting-edge features and performance that are truly meaningful to young people everywhere," Said Leo. Chang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

4K 60FPS: Shoot Like A Pro

Infinix ZERO 30 5G puts you in the lead role with a front-facing 50MP camera capable of shooting Ultra High Definition 4K video at a stunning 60 frames-per-second. As well as giving the users the ability to capture every moment of life in incredible detail and clarity, young cinematic maestros can also take advantage of several unique video shooting modes that place them in the director's chair.

Dual Micro-slit Flash allows you to film the moment in all light conditions. PDAF (Phase Detection AutoFocus) ensures sharp, stunning high quality content every time whether you're taking a selfie or recording a video. Engage Movie Filter mode to create 2.35:1 ratio video content for a more authentic cinematic look, or use Dual View to capture the action from both sides of the camera with simultaneous front and rear video recording.

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G boasts a 108MP rear camera that delivers stunningly sharp, crisp photos in low light thanks to a 1/1.67" sensor and a glass lens that captures 10%[1] more light than standard lenses. It combines OIS and EIS technologies to ensure stable image capture for both photography and video. Triple lossless zoom allows users to enjoy incredible detail from a distance, while a 120° wide lens helps users capture the world as they see it.

Design and Display: Hold the Gold

Every effort has been made to ensure the Infinix ZERO 30 5G exudes style from every angle. A 2.8mm narrow frame includes a stunning curved display that features a 60° Golden Curve that offers a classy and reassuring in-hand feel, while the display is protected from potential damage with Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Designed to be the envy of your peers, Infinix ZERO 30 5G is available in Golden Hour, Rome Green, and Fantasy Purple color options.

A fast 144Hz refresh rate makes screen and OS navigation feel butter smooth, while accurate DCI-P3 rated 10-bit-color, high contrast ratio and 950 nits peak brightness mean you and the world have never looked better. Infinix ZERO 30 5G also features a dual speaker audio system with DTS support that helps you relive special moments with complete sensory detail and clarity. Infinix ZERO 30 5G also includes an eye-care mode with TÜV Rheinland Certification to protect users' eyes during extended screen time.

Powerful Performance, Memory and Storage

Recording and processing large, high frame-rate Ultra HD video content requires plenty of processing power, system memory, and storage - three areas where Infinix ZERO 30 5G truly delivers. A MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core processor takes care of the heavy lifting with 4x Performance Cortex-A78 cores. An additional 4x Cortex-A55 cores keep everything running smoothly, ensuring smooth app switching and UI navigation. Handling the demands of 4K/60fps video recording effortlessly, the D8020 sets the stage for the next-gen cinematic experience.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G goes further than any other smartphone in its class when it comes to system memory, packing up to 21GB of Extended memory (12GB plus 9GB using memory fusion technology). Having a significantly larger memory footprint is essential for handling the demands of 4K video, and the much larger file sizes created compared to standard HD, and 2K videos. To store these larger videos, Infinix ZERO 30 5G has a substantial 256GB storage ROM which allows users to record hours of extended, Ultra HD quality video content without concern.

Additional Features

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G packs a large, long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. 68W Super Charging means no matter how much time is spent shooting UHD video, users will be back to a full charge in minutes, and can expect to charge from 1% to 80% in only 30 mins [3] .

Infinix ZERO 30 5G features XOS 13, a customized version of Android 13 that includes a range of the latest features, including an updated Folax voice assistant that integrates ChatGPT. Ask Folax to help make calls, take photos, play music, set alarms, or even make travel plans. Users can also create their own unique wallpapers using the latest AI Wallpaper Generator app, while Smart Search allows users to quickly locate a desired image from among many pictures, even suggesting similar images online. The AI Wallpaper Generator and Smart Search functionalities will be made available via a forthcoming OTA upgrade

Infinix ZERO 30 5G offers fast 234ms fingerprint unlocking so users can enjoy absolute security with confidence, and convenience.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G features multi-functional NFC connectivity allowing users to live a more cash-less existence with easy and instant purchases in stores, cafes and restaurants and public transport.

IP53 water and dust resistance protects the ZERO 30 5G in wet weather, while vacuum chamber liquid cooling prevents unwanted heat build-up during prolonged recording sessions.

Infinix ZERO 30 5G: Pricing and Availability

Infinix ZERO 30 5G will be priced at around $339 USD, and available in Golden Hour, Rome Green, and Fantasy Purple color options. Pricing and availability will vary based on region.

About INFINIX

Infinix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Infinix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with first in class technology, Infinix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1][2[3]All data are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

ZERO 30 5G Golden Hour Color (PRNewswire)

