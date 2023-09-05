Tencent Games Innovation Lab at IFA Berlin expects rapid growth of handhelds.

Embracing a New Era of Instant Play with Cloud Gaming and Handhelds

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games, the global leading video games platform, expects the market for cloud gaming and mobile devices to grow rapidly in the near future. Mobile and cloud gaming have experienced significant growth in the MENA region and Asia, and Tencent Games is strategically positioned to further bolster the burgeoning European market. In a strategic collaboration, Tencent Games has partnered with Logitech to introduce the Logitech G Cloud Handheld Console. This innovative handheld gaming device was officially launched in Europe in May 2023, marking an exciting milestone in the world of gaming.

At IFA Berlin, Germany's largest consumer electronics trade show, Daniel Wu, General Manager of Tencent Games Innovation Lab says: "We are witnessing a growing preference for instant play. Handheld devices may very well emerge as the next significant gaming platform in the future. And we see great potential for cloud gaming."

Gameplay is witnessing continuous improvement. Players look for an ever more immersive gaming experience, with features such as 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, smooth 60Hz refresh rates, and cutting-edge Ray Tracing technology. As a result, requirements for game devices have increased significantly, and will continue to do so. Tencent Games expects that handheld devices will catch up to game development and will ultimately provide the best sound and graphics quality to player.

Players also have a growing expectation to be able to enjoy gaming experiences anytime and anywhere, without the inconvenience of lengthy downloads, installations, or updates. Tencent Games believes that the integration of cloud gaming and handheld devices will provide a resolution for the existing conflict between device performance and portability, because it might help break the computing power bottleneck in hardware performance and cater to the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle, while handheld technology would address the need for portability.

The advent of cloud gaming handheld devices is poised to fuel the expansion of instantaneous, immersive, and portable gaming experiences. The Tencent Games Innovation Lab is actively working to introduce these advanced devices to international markets.

