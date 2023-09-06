2023 IFA NEXT: 3DMakerpro Unveils the Seal 3D Scanner to Democratize High Precision 3D Scanning

- The groundbreaking consumer-grade 3D scanner makes high accuracy 3D scanning accessible to DIY enthusiasts, designers, and hobbyists, all at an unprecedented entry-level price.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DMakerpro, a pioneer in consumer-friendly 3D scanning technology, proudly introduced its latest breakthrough product, the Seal 3D Scanner, at the IFA NEXT exhibition in Berlin, Germany, on September 1, 2023. This revolutionary product marks a significant breakthrough in the field of 3D scanning, redefining it as a consumer electronic product for the first time in the industry's history.

The Seal 3D Scanner, boasting an extraordinary precision of 0.01mm, was introduced to an eager audience at the IFA 2023 NEXT venue. It is the world's first portable, high-precision consumer-grade handheld 3D scanner. With an industry-leading accuracy of 0.01mm and a resolution of 0.05mm, Seal is not only a game-changer for traditional 3D printing and reverse engineering industries but also a catalyst for making 3D scanning accessible to DIY enthusiasts, designers and hobbyists, all at an unprecedented entry-level price.

Since its debut at IFA, the Seal 3D Scanner has garnered immense attention from consumers and investors alike. Its groundbreaking technology, which utilizes Blue Light Encoded Structured Light with a shorter wavelength, enables it to project refined structured light and achieve unparalleled accuracy. This advanced technology captures the smallest details, textures and edges, resulting in high-resolution 3D models.

In a bold move, 3DMakerpro becomes the first brand in the industry to redefine 3D scanners as consumer electronic products, bringing the power of 3D scanning to the masses. The Seal 3D Scanner, which launched its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on Aug. 29, achieved its funding goal within50 seconds and garnered thousands of backers in just three hours.

Notably, Seal offers a host of features, including 24-bit color capture, free built-in software with lifelong OTA updates compatibility with various scenarios and AI-powered smart accessories.

Commenting on the launch of the Seal 3D Scanner, Tianshi Yuwen, Global Marketing Director of 3DMakerpro, stated, "Much like the natural evolution from static images to dynamic videos, the shift from two-dimensional to three-dimensional experiences is an undeniable trajectory for the future."

"At 3DMakerpro, our core mission remains unwavering," Yuwen added. "We are dedicated to advancing the realm of 3D technology, accelerating its progress, and enabling a seamless integration of three-dimensional capabilities into the daily lives of people across the globe. Our commitment to this vision remains resolute."

Founded in 2015, 3DMakerpro boasts a team of over 100 research and development personnel, with most of them holding extensive experience in optics, electronics, 3D modeling, machine vision and other 3D-related industries.

Backed by substantial R&D efforts, 3DMakerpro has developed industry-leading software algorithms, obtained numerous patents, and achieved certifications such as CMMI level 3 for software R&D and ISO9001 for quality systems.

3DMakerpro's Seal 3D Scanner is currently available for pre-order on Indiegogo and has already surpassed 2000 sales, underscoring the strong demand for accessible, high-precision 3D scanning technology.

About 3DMakerpro

Established in 2015, 3DMakerpro is an industry-leading brand specializing in 3D scanning technology, dedicated to providing professional and cost-effective solutions to enable users worldwide to create their 3D worlds. With their extensive expertise, 3DMakerpro have acquired 88 patents in the 3D field and hold 78 software copyrights. These achievements demonstrate the brand's long-term commitment to technology and enterprise development.

