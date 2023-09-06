ERNESTA LAUNCHES HIGH-DESIGN, CUSTOM-SIZED RUGS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, FOLLOWING DEMAND FROM SUCCESSFUL INVITE-ONLY BETA PROGRAM

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the pioneering direct-to-consumer, custom-sized rug company, announced today its designer quality rugs are now available for purchase at ernestarugs.com. Following the company's early success during its invite-only Alpha and Beta phases, Ernesta has expanded access to its curated selection of rugs across the country - making nearly 200 styles available in a range of colors, patterns, materials, and fabrications, all custom-sized and tailored to elevate any space.

Ernesta’s Carraway rug in Straw, custom-sized to 5ft by 16ft 6in. Credit: Ernesta (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2022 by a team including John Foley, Hisao Kushi, and Yony Feng, co-founders of Peloton, Ernesta believes that a custom-sized, beautifully crafted rug is the foundation for great design. Through its custom-sizing, seamless service, and best-in-class technology, Ernesta dramatically improves the rug buying experience - serving an unmet need for the consumer and in doing so, changing the rug category entirely.

"I've always valued how great design can transform a space and improve your day-to-day," said John Foley, CEO, Ernesta. "We started Ernesta to make premium, custom-sized rugs more accessible, while also empowering consumers to curate their spaces with a level of quality, precision and service that has been absent until now."

Marking this milestone, Ernesta will launch an integrated, national marketing campaign across broadcast, print, and digital mediums - illustrating how the right-sized rug can transform any space and why customers shouldn't settle for standard sizing.

"Until now, our customers might have pored over every detail of their home's design, only to have their rooms poorly anchored by standard-sized, ill-fitting rugs," said Katie DeLuca, Senior Merchant, Ernesta. "With Ernesta, we offer custom-sized rugs, which are already resonating with design savvy customers looking to transform their living rooms, bedrooms, and every room in between."

With this launch, Ernesta has added 43 new styles, growing its assortment by 30 percent. Tapping into design and consumer trends towards elevated, lasting pieces, the brand has expanded its range of fine materials, sophisticated colors, and thoughtful patterns to include:

A new luxury performance assortment that provides the look of silk with performance durability

Triple the natural fibers assortment, including its first jute collection and an expanded sisal collection

Luxe mixed-material rugs, featuring a handsome wool rug with unique leather detailing as well as new sisal-wool blends

New colorways and patterns, ranging from modern geometric patterns to subtle textures with a twist

Because navigating rug sizing and selection is notoriously tedious and overwhelming, Ernesta offers sizing education and access to a team of design assistants to consult on any space; and with a thoughtfully-designed sample box, Ernesta allows shoppers to see and feel materials in their own homes before making a purchase. Customers receive their custom-sized rug, with the option of delivery via white-glove service by a team of professionals, on average in two to four weeks - significantly faster than others in the category.

To celebrate, the company is extending a limited-time offer of five free samples to those who use the code WELOVERUGS at www.ernestarugs.com . For more information, please visit the website and follow @ernesta_inc on Instagram.

About Ernesta

Founded in November 2022 by a team including John Foley, Hisao Kushi, and Yony Feng, co-founders of Peloton, Ernesta is a pioneering direct-to-consumer rug company that delivers designer quality, custom-sized rugs, tailored to elevate any space. With its promise to dramatically improve the rug buying experience through custom-sizing, seamless service, and best-in-class technology, Ernesta successfully raised $25 million in a Series A funding round, led by Addition, with participation from True Ventures and other investors. At Ernesta, we believe that a custom-sized, beautifully crafted rug is the foundation for great design. In serving this unmet need for the consumer, Ernesta is poised to expand the custom category of the multibillion-dollar domestic rug market - projected to reach $120 billion by 2031.



Jessica Doyle

jessica.doyle@ernesta.com

Ernesta’s Odessa rug in Oatmeal, custom-sized to 13ft 10in by 11ft 3in. Credit: Ernesta (PRNewswire)

The impact of a custom-sized rug from Ernesta, before and after. Top: A standard-sized rug. Bottom: Ernesta’s Dubois rug in Ivory, custom-sized to 10ft 7in by 13ft 9in. (PRNewswire)

Ernesta’s Eleanor rug in Ivory, custom-sized to 14ft 1in by 9ft 5in. Credit: Ernesta (PRNewswire)

Ernesta’s Evelyn rug in Ocean, custom-sized to 5ft 9in by 8ft 7in. Credit: Ernesta (PRNewswire)

Ernesta Logo May 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Ernesta) (PRNewswire)

