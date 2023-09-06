Newest D2iQ Platform Simplifies Kubernetes Management with Groundbreaking AI Chatbot That Bridges the Skills Gap

Next-Generation Intelligent Infrastructure Gives Customers Unprecedented Management Capabilities for Multi-Cluster, Multi-Cloud Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ , the leading Kubernetes management platform provider, today announced the newest updates to its award-winning multi-cluster Kubernetes management platform, D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). DKP 2.6 features the new DKP AI Navigator, an AI assistant that enables enterprise organizations to overcome the skills gap, one of the biggest challenges they face in adopting cloud-native technology.

DKP 2.6 embodies the D2iQ vision of providing intelligent infrastructure in which embedded AI and automation simplify Kubernetes management, while rich platform support for AI workloads enables customers to unleash a new wave of innovation.

This new release empowers enterprises and public sector organizations to reach production at scale with Kubernetes more quickly, easily, and securely. Informed by customer-led updates, DKP 2.6 delivers improved monitoring, management, and security capabilities.

Expert Knowledge Base Is Unique Differentiator

DKP 2.6 introduces DKP AI Navigator, a natural-language AI assistant, that enables organizations to harness more than a decade of the D2iQ team's experience. DKP AI Navigator has been trained on D2iQ's internal knowledge base, enabling customers to ask questions and receive real-time responses in a natural, intuitive way. This can reduce the duration and cost of system misconfigurations and downtime while helping organizations overcome the Kubernetes skills gap.

"Kubernetes environments are growing faster than ever before and businesses must support larger, more diverse clusters to meet the needs of a growing number of containerized applications," said Deepak Goel, CTO of D2iQ. "Issues that are relatively minor with a single cluster become much more difficult to manage in a multi-cluster, multi-cloud environment. The latest release of DKP further improves our Kubernetes management capabilities while adding features such as DKP AI Navigator, empowering organizations to better combat the most complex challenges related to deploying and managing Kubernetes."

Solving Multi-Cluster Complexity Through Deeper Insights

DKP 2.6 includes an enhanced DKP Insights version (currently in technology preview) that gives customers self-service troubleshooting capability. With this update, enterprises and public sector organizations can obtain a Cluster Insight Report on issues related to the health of clusters and vulnerabilities in the installed containers. This gives organizations reassurance on the health of their clusters and peace of mind knowing that any potential issues will be identified quickly, along with recommended remediation steps.

Additional DKP 2.6 enhancements include:

Enhanced Air-Gapped Security with Support for AWS Elastic Container Registry (ECR). Support for AWS ECR enhances security and streamlines the process of deployment for any customers running on AWS.

Provisioning DKP Using Podman Rootless . Podman containers can be run without giving them root access, meaning that even if the container engine or runtime is compromised, the attacker does not gain root privileges on the host. This gives customers improved security and isolation through individual container engines, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities and breaches.

Enhanced Monitoring and Observability of Edge Systems . Providing visibility into edge/firewalled systems from a single DKP console, DKP now gives customers greater insight into the status of systems that might be network restricted.

Support for High Availability of DKP Core Components. DKP 2.6 enables customers to set DKP components to higher priority levels, ensuring that they are running during times of resource scarcity and guaranteeing that the platform is available and reliable.

Customizable Banners. Ideal for public sector organizations and MSPs, DKP 2.6 includes customizable banners that enable customers to add information such as system classification and company brand and logos, enhancing the end-user experience and assisting with compliance and security issues.

Instant Platform Engineering

DKP is fully automated and feature-complete, giving customers a production-ready Kubernetes management platform out of the box. In effect, DKP provides instant platform engineering that gives developers a "golden path" to agile production. Through in-platform updates, D2iQ handles all 24 DKP platform application integrations, reducing the number of upgrades customers must perform annually from 71 to just three, yielding significant labor and cost savings.

DKP 2.6 is now generally available for existing customers. To learn more, visit www.D2iQ.com .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open-source and cloud-native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud-native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud-native, D2iQ has the expertise, services, and technology to enable you to succeed. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at D2iQ.com .

