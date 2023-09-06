Revolutionizing Luxury: Jean Dousset Unveils First-Ever Heritage Lab-Grown Diamond Boutique in West Hollywood

The Cartier Descendant's Flagship Store Redefines Fine Jewelry with Designer Lab Diamonds

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer lab-grown diamond jewelry brand Jean Dousset announced today the grand opening of its first-ever flagship boutique in West Hollywood. Scheduled to officially open its doors to the public on La Cienega Boulevard on September 6, the highly anticipated storefront marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Jean Dousset into a luxury heritage lab-grown diamond brand.

Jean Dousset unveils first look at flagship boutique located at 607 La Cienega Blvd., a fashionable stretch of high-end retail in West Hollywood. (PRNewswire)

The boutique embodies Jean Dousset's commitment to uncompromised luxury and is inspired by the transformative journey of diamonds from rough cut to polished. Every element within the space, from the faceted steel storefront to the chiseled plaster table and undulating walls, fuses artistic vision with meticulous craftsmanship. The flagship's facade, with its diamond-like geometry and captivating display, not only inspired Jean Dousset's new logo but also set the stage for the transformative journey awaiting patrons inside.

Inspired by the brand's DNA, custom-designed displays create a unique and immersive experience for visitors. The discovery wall highlights Jean Dousset's principal engagement ring designs, with each display exhibiting a style at three different angles, including the back, to accentuate the Signature Stone® . A heritage wall adorned with photos of Louis Cartier and significant milestones in Jean's family pays homage to the brand's legacy while embracing innovation and artisanship. The boutique represents a new range of design possibilities for Jean Dousset and reflects the personal connection and artistic expression associated with an eponymous brand,

"Timing, confidence, and opportunity converged as we proudly unveil our first flagship boutique, marking the culmination of my transformative journey as a designer and a total paradigm shift in the global diamond industry," said Jean Dousset, Founder, Designer, and CEO of Jean Dousset. "With a physical retail presence, consumers can see the perfection of designer lab diamonds firsthand while adding that experiential element in acquiring the diamond jewelry they desire."

"The first of its kind, the Jean Dousset boutique represents the spirit of the brand: no compromises and the freedom to indulge oneself through creativity," Rebecca Rudolph, Co-Founder of Design, Bitches, Jean Dousset's architecture firm, added. "Our collaboration with Jean has been liberating. We developed a new way to work, inspired by his passion for design, his quest to push the boundaries of craft, and his drive to break down the barriers surrounding luxury spaces."

The boutique welcomes walk-ins and provides personalized one-on-one appointments in a dedicated back salon, allowing clients to meticulously design their desired diamond engagement rings. Additionally, the front and wall displays will showcase Jean Dousset's extensive array of bridal and everyday diamond jewelry, available for both purchase and the opportunity to try them on.

Notably, the boutique launch coincides with the introduction of Jean Dousset's High Jewelry collection , commemorating the store's debut with an additional layer of exclusivity and elegance in its offerings. The collection is made up of over 20 pieces, including fashion rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. Each of these pieces has a focus on dimensional design, created to make an impact from all angles.

Initially founded in 2010, Jean Dousset is known for distinctive designs that maximize beauty, express individuality, and also reflect the elegance of his jewelry-making heritage. In 2023, Jean Dousset went through a pivotal transformation with a rebrand, expanded assortment, and moved to 100% lab diamond jewelry and engagement rings.

All Jean Dousset lab-grown diamonds are hand-selected by Jean and a team of diamond specialists for their ideal "make," which is a combination of excellent cut, polish, symmetry, and light-reflection properties, and diamonds over 1.5 carats are exclusively GIA-certified, the industry standard for diamond grading.

The Jean Dousset flagship boutique will operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 607 La Cienega Blvd., welcoming clients and passersby alike to embark on a journey of luxury and evolution.

To learn more about Jean Dousset, visit www.JeanDousset.com , and for media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or additional information, please contact jeandousset@lvpr.com . To view or download media assets, please follow this link .

ABOUT JEAN DOUSSET:

With a vision for innovation and the goal to liberate people from the restrictive options of mined diamonds, Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, is helping to shape the future of the luxury diamond industry with his namesake designer lab diamond and fine jewelry brand. After working with some of the most significant names in jewelry making and design, including Chaumet, Boucheron, and Van Cleef & Arpels, Jean is considered an expert in high and bespoke diamond jewelry.

ABOUT DESIGN, BITCHES:

In 2010, Catherine Johnson and Rebecca Rudolph founded Design, Bitches with a bold and irreverent vision to make architecture significant in daily life. Their multidisciplinary firm draws inspiration from the duos' eclectic expertise in the areas of design, art, and pop culture. Based in Los Angeles, Catherine and Rebecca collaborate on an international range of projects that scale from brand identity and commercial spaces to ground-up residential and cultural buildings. They work closely with clients to develop creative solutions responsive to location and user experience. By experimenting with materials and graphics, they provide durable contemporary designs that wink at history.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jean Dousset