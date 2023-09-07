BETRIVERS LAUNCHES PROP CENTRAL TO KICK OFF THE FOOTBALL SEASON

RSI's Prop Central Presents Player Props Bets for the Major Sports in One Easy and Consolidated Location

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NFL readies to kick into high gear, the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks are offering props bettors a real treat starting this fall. Just as the sports calendar becomes more crowded, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks, is launching Prop Central, which presents multiple player prop wagering options in one location.

As football converges with the ongoing baseball and soccer seasons — and with basketball and hockey soon to follow — bettors can go to Prop Central to navigate through the menu of prop offers with fewer clicks than ever before.

Prop Central reimagines the way player props are consumed within the sportsbook interface. Historically, popular props betting content was decentralized throughout the app and primarily found under the relevant sports event. Now customers have a central hub for all player props across the major sports, presented in an easy-to-use, uncluttered format.

"With the popularity of props betting, we created Prop Central to give RSI's bettors an easier way to navigate and wager on props," said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI. "Additionally, Prop Central will provide bettors with continuous pregame and live updates on wagering choices, which will make watching their favorite players and sports even more engaging for our bettors this season."

Squares Wagering Expanded

RSI Sportsbooks are pleased to announce enhancements to their bespoke Squares promotional game for the upcoming football season. Squares will be available on every NFL game and most College Football games.

In addition to the existing prizes including a $10,000 Bonus Money grand prize jackpot, customers can now earn Profit Boosts for a "near miss." If a customer correctly matches only one out of two numbers, RSI will reward the "near miss" with a 25% Profit Boost, giving customers more chances to win at no additional cost.

"We are excited to offer an improved Squares product heading into the fall football season," said Schwartz. "We are giving customers more chances to win bonuses and prizes, ultimately providing more value back to our loyal players. We can't wait for the season to get underway!"

In addition to the Squares promotional game, RSI's sportsbooks will have a full suite of promotional offers this football season, including our popular First Touchdown Insurance, Parlay Insurance, Odds Boosts and more as we kickoff into the fall season. Players can download the BetRivers or PlaySugarHouse apps and click "Promotions" to view the full offering.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive