Lowe's Renews NFL Partnership, Announces New Lowe's Home Team Roster and 360-Marketing Campaign to Help DIYers Tackle Home Improvement Projects

Retailer releases limited-edition DIY Wrist Coach featuring DIY project 'plays' to inspire NFL fans and millennial homeowners to take on projects, while furthering its commitment to improving communities

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced the renewal of its multi-year contract with the NFL for the 2023 season, which will kick off with an integrated marketing campaign featuring a national television commercial, a refreshed roster of the Lowe's Home Team players and the release of a limited-edition DIY Wrist Coach accessory that will help fans take on home improvement projects this fall.

"With the return of the NFL season, Lowe's wants everyone – whether they're our DIY and Pro customers or NFL stars – to feel equipped to take on home improvement projects and support the communities they love," said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "At the intersection of Lowe's customers and the NFL's ever-growing loyal fanbase, we know there is an audience of first-time DIYers who want to put the sweat equity into their home but don't always feel they have the skills. We are excited to kick off the season with an integrated marketing campaign that continues positioning Lowe's as an empathetic, problem-solving brand that has our customers' backs."

The Lowe's Home Team is a group of professional athletes and Lowe's red vest associates that encourages DIYers and Pros alike to rely on Lowe's as a trusted expert and partner. Lowe's is welcoming five new and returning players to the Home Team roster this season, including Dallas Cowboys Quarterback and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Dak Prescott, Pro Bowl Tight End Travis Kelce, Pro Bowl Running Back Christian McCaffrey, Offensive Tackle Kelvin Beachum and Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Many of the athletes on the Lowe's Home Team are just like our customers: They are new to the repair and maintenance projects that come with home ownership, and they care about their communities. We want them to know they can depend on Lowe's and our red vest associates to provide the support, advice and products they need to accomplish their projects. Throughout the NFL season, fans and customers can expect to see the Lowe's Home Team players working alongside our expert red vest associates to tackle projects at home and in local communities nationwide, while also learning about products the Home Team players have come to love across our stores and online," Wilson said.

Helping Fans 'Go on Offense' with Release of Limited-Edition DIY Wrist Coaches

Many millennials are stepping into the first or second fall in their homes with intimidating projects on their to-do lists. This season, Lowe's is tapping Prescott and the entire Lowe's Home Team to help homeowners complete home improvement tasks with the DIY Wrist Coach, a limited-edition accessory designed to give DIYers more confidence. Similar to a quarterback's wristband of portable plays referenced during a game, the DIY Wrist Coach will feature winning plays that guide DIYers through home improvement project ideas.

Starting today with Kickoff, DIYers in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Miami, Phoenix and San Francisco can head to select stores in their area to get their very own DIY Wrist Coach for free, in-store only and while supplies lastᶧ. In-store and online, fans can also shop "Home Team Picks," which are featured Lowe's products of the Lowe's Home Team. Customers may visit Lowes.com/HomeTeam for these featured products as well as additional downloadable home improvement project cards compatible with the DIY Wrist Coach accessory.

360-Marketing Campaign Features Red Vest Associates

Today, Lowe's is also launching a 360-marketing campaign, which is an extension of the "Lowe's Knows" creative platform that launched earlier this year and establishes Lowe's as trusted brand for both DIY and Pro customers. The creative for the fall campaign includes 15- and 30-second TV commercials, in-store signage, digital and radio advertising, in-store audio and social media support.

In the TV commercials, Lowe's associates are seen coaching Lowe's Home Team players McCaffrey, Kelce and Prescott from the sidelines, giving them everything they need to knock out DIY projects at home.

Building Community Through Teamwork

As an Official Community Improvement Partner of the NFL, each Lowe's Home Team member is partnering with local Lowe's associates to make an impact in their "home" market by surprising local organizations with needed project support. Since the NFL partnership began in 2019, the Lowe's Home Team players have participated in more than 60 community impact projects.

This year, Lowe's and the NFL have partnered to complete two community improvement projects around marquee moments on the football calendar with the help of Lowe's associates: A project at the Kansas City Community Gardens during the 2023 NFL Draft and the Aug. 29 renovation of the USO space at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

An integral part of Lowe's hometown support includes its continued work in the local Charlotte community with the Carolina Panthers, a long-standing partnership that will include Lowe's Salute to Service celebration on Nov. 5 to honor military veterans and active service members.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

