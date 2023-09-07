Northern Tool + Equipment Releases New NorthStar Battery-Powered Skid Sprayer

Sprayer combines the ease and reliability of a battery with the capability of a gas-powered system

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment announces the release of the new NorthStar battery-powered skid sprayer that gives customers the convenience of a 2-hour run time with the strength of 350 PSI. The battery-powered skid sprayer is a true commercial-grade product that doesn't compromise on quality or effectiveness when compared to a gas-powered model.

"Durability and reliability are important to our customers, and those were the priorities when creating this new product," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna. "The battery-powered platform is more reliable than its gas-powered counterparts because no maintenance is required, and there are no carburetor or fuel quality-related issues."

The battery-powered tool's lack of emissions allows the operation of the sprayer in enclosed locations or outside. This product has the capacity to spray up to 8 tankfuls, or 440 gallons, on a single charge operating at 350 PSI. It comes with a 150-foot hose, hose reel and deluxe trigger spray gun. The battery is enclosed with a locking latch keeping it safe and protected from the elements. The battery can be charged while on the unit or separately, adding a level of convenience no matter how big or small the project is.

The battery-powered skid sprayer is available for purchase online and in select stores. Check availability with your local Northern Tool + Equipment store. For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at northerntool@media-minefield.com or 612-351-8312.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

