Revive announces new CMO SWAT Team

Marketing and communications experts from leading U.S. health systems join forces with Revive to help advise healthcare leaders on the most pressing issues today.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their deep marketing, branding, and communications expertise in the healthcare industry, Revive has introduced the CMO SWAT Team. This group consists of the most sophisticated, progressive former health system CMOs in the industry who will provide added value to Revive clients.

Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. (PRNewsfoto/Revive) (PRNewswire)

The CMO SWAT team will work with Revive clients to address difficult challenges, advance high-level initiatives, and transform practices. Areas of focus include marketing, branding, communications, digital marketing, strategic planning, change management, and more.

The inaugural members of the CMO SWAT Team are:

Marian Dezelan – Most recently serving as the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Beth Israel Lahey Health, Marian is a C-Suite leader with diverse experience in large provider and payor systems, specializing in omnichannel B2B and B2C marketing and communications strategy development to engage with target audiences. Prior to her role at Beth Israel Lahey Health, Marian worked at a wide range of large health systems, including UPMC, Northwell Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Gateway Health.

Kristen Wevers – Previously the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at UC Health, Kristen has 30+ years of senior leadership experience in brand, marketing, media relations, corporate communications, and business development. She has also served as the chief brand, marketing and communications officer at Mercy Health, Ohio's largest health system, and the company spokesperson for Procter & Gamble 's North American marketing and sales functions.

When leveraging the CMO SWAT Team, Revive clients will receive insights and guidance for handling pressing issues or developing new initiatives, expertise and proactive strategies for healthcare industry shifts that impact their work, and exclusive thought leadership from the experts at Revive in collaboration with CMO SWAT Team members. Clients will have the option of adding CMO SWAT Team where needed.

"Having the most experienced, innovative health system CMOs helping our clients with their thorniest issues and biggest opportunities is a great example of how Revive embraces the chaos of healthcare to build groundbreaking brands."

Chris Bevolo, Revive CEO

Revive will host a master class with CMO SWAT Team member Marian Dezelan at SHSMD 2023 on September 11th and offer attendees the opportunity to set up 1:1 sessions to talk through their current challenges. Learn more about Revive's presence at SHSMD 2023 here.

About Revive

Revive, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. Founded in 2009, Revive is a leading healthcare agency headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, and communications. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For in North America. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revive