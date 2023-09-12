Flash and Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging Availability and Reliability Across the U.S.

Flash and Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging Availability and Reliability Across the U.S.

Will close urban gaps by bringing EV charging to parking garages, hotels, offices, retail and more

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash , providing the world's first end-to-end cloud-based parking, reservations, and EV Charging platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Qmerit, North America's leading installer of home and commercial EV chargers and other electrification technologies, to close the gap in EV charging infrastructure in urban markets. Combining Flash's platform and Qmerit's installation and maintenance network, the partnership will bring digitally integrated Level 2 and DC Fast charging systems to Flash's growing network of parking venues including hotels, mixed-use developments, offices, retail and more. Collectively, this partnership will materially broaden charger availability and reliability throughout the U.S.

FLASH Partners with National Parking Association to Launch the Road to Recovery Index (PRNewsfoto/FLASH) (PRNewswire)

This partnership will materially broaden charger availability and reliability throughout the U.S.

"Unlocking EV charging in the urban core is critical as fleets and personal vehicles transition from gas to electric," said Dan Sharplin, Flash Chairman and CEO. "Flash is now uniquely positioned to transform urban mobility with this partnership and other ecosystem partnerships - rapidly scaling EV charging locations through our national network of 16,000+ parking sites, streamlining driver experience with our digital search, reservations, and payments platform and providing peace of mind with well-maintained hardware."

Qmerit will leverage its distributed workforce management model and national network to install EV charging systems at parking venues and provide ongoing maintenance to ensure reliability and high functionality. All Flash chargers meet the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) standard uptime per charging port, ensuring a premium customer experience for Flash customers.

"A key obstacle on the way to broad adoption of electric vehicles has always been consumer concerns of the accessibility and reliability of EV chargers," said Tracy K. Price, founder & CEO of Qmerit. "We've built the largest network of certified electricians and maintenance personnel in North America, which allows us to quickly respond and efficiently solve any potential challenges related to charger functionality."

Qmerit will provide Flash with a single source for installations and maintenance across multiple locations nationwide. In addition, Flash's software will help consumers locate and reserve these chargers via numerous, diversified partnership platforms, including Parkwhiz, Groupon, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more.

About Flash

Flash is leading the transformation and electrification of the mobility ecosystem by working with industry partners to develop the world's first end-to-end, cloud-based digital parking, reservations and EV Charging platform; delivering intuitive, seamless experiences for drivers, operating partners, auto-manufacturers, and real estate owners. Flash's fully-integrated platform seamlessly connects electrical vehicle charging, parking management, digital payments, reservations, and revenue optimization; providing a holistic solution for urban mobility. Growing alongside its partners as business or consumer demands evolve, FLASH is driving urban mobility to a frictionless, cleaner, electrified future. Visit www.FlashOS.com to learn more.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation, integration and maintenance. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flash