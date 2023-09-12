Medcura Names Barry, McAfee to Leadership Positions

Dr. John Barry Named Group Vice President of R&D and Operations

J.P. McAfee Named Vice President of Legal Affairs and Compliance

RIVERDALE, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtech leader Medcura Inc. has added two new leadership team members with extensive experience in science, product development and compliance: Dr. John Barry and J.P. McAfee, JD. Each have been hired to provide strengthened executive guidance as the company accelerates toward the pivotal trial and global commercialization of the LifeGel™ Absorbable Flowable Hemostatic Gel and the wealth of other Medcura Life™ platform of surgical hemostatic products. Medcura will compete with high-efficacy, high-safety, low-cost products in 85% of the +$2.5 billion market for these vital technologies.

As Medcura's new Group Vice President of R&D and Operations, Dr. Barry will be responsible for guiding surgical platform development, pre-clinical trials, product line extensions and other R&D and manufacturing functions. Dr. Barry is an accomplished scientist and product developer with more than 20 years of experience leading global development teams for start-up companies. Most recently, Dr. Barry served as Vice President of Research and Development for Miromatrix Medical and formerly headed up R&D at Baxter Advanced Surgery as a Senior Director of R&D, where he built an R&D team and pipeline around hemostatic agents and other biosurgery products.

"As a scientist, researcher, and author, I have a strong affinity for medtech, and Medcura gives me an opportunity to bring life-changing products forward in the market," said Dr. Barry. "I have helped develop and launch bleeding control products in the past, and I am looking forward to helping bring Medcura's innovative products to market."

McAfee joins Medcura as its Vice President of Legal and Compliance. With eight years of experience providing legal advice to fast-growing medical device manufacturers, he will serve as general counsel and guide the company's risk management, contracts, compliance and other legal decision-making. McAfee comes to Medcura from Biom'up USA, Inc., an international manufacturer of hemostatic agents, and Globus Medical Inc., a major player in the spine implant and surgical navigation market.

"My new role with Medcura satisfies my passion for problem-solving and developing winning market strategies for the medtech industry," said McAfee. "I am excited to be helping to drive strategic growth and value through legal oversight while ensuring we are staying compliant in a highly regulated industry."

Medcura develops first-of-their-kind hemostatic products with proprietary technology. These revolutionary surgical gels, foams, powders and putties quickly stop internal bleeding in surgery, trauma centers, on the battlefield and at home. Medcura's LifeFoam ™ is also a recipient of the FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation and is recently cited in publications for having "significant potential" to save lives in military combat settings. Rapid-Seal ™ is an antibacterial wound gel that is available at major retailers.

"We are thrilled to welcome John and J.P. to Medcura," said Medcura President, CEO & Director Jim Buck. "Both new additions to our growing executive team exemplify the spirit of innovation and inspiration that guides our company, and we are looking forward to their contributions."

Medcura, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products serving large surgical, medical and consumer market opportunities. The Company's proprietary technology platform combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with patented chemistries, all aimed at introducing disruptively lower-cost products capable of safely and effectively controlling bleeding across a broad spectrum of clinical applications. Learn more about Medcura's growing product line at www.medcurainc.com .

