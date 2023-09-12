SOMOS Launches in Target Nationwide with Two Exclusive Burrito Bowl Kits Bringing Timesaving Mexican Meal Solutions to 1,800+ Stores

Products from the vibrant Mexican-led food brand can now be found on 8,000 grocery shelves

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMOS, the Mexican food brand that brings vibrant heritage and real Mexican flavors to ready-to-eat foods, will roll out in all 1,800+ Target locations nationwide beginning this month. SOMOS launches in Target with two Target-exclusive Burrito Bowl Kits, designed to deliver two servings of protein-packed, plant-based Mexican meals in under five minutes. SOMOS will also bring several products within their existing portfolio to Target shelves including rices, beans, veggie sides, and their newest product, Salsa Macha, the "Mexican chili crisp" condiment. SOMOS' launch into Target furthers the Mexican-led brand's mission to make it easier than ever to prioritize "we time" over cook time with crowd-pleasing, homemade Mexican meals that bridge the gap between convenience and flavor. With a growing portfolio of 23 complementary products – all of which are ready to serve in five minutes or less – SOMOS helps Americans cut down on time spent at the kitchen counter, giving people time back with their families and friends around the table.

SOMOS launches in Target with two Target-exclusive Burrito Bowl Kits, designed to deliver two servings of protein-packed, plant-based Mexican meals in under five minutes. Each Burrito Bowl Kit includes everything needed to cook two complete meals in the microwave or stovetop in under five minutes, catering to Target’s core customer base of suburbanites shopping for themselves or their families. (PRNewswire)

"The SOMOS team is excited to launch our products in Target stores, one of the country's most prominent and beloved retail chains," says Miguel Leal, Co-Founder and CEO of SOMOS. "One of our goals with SOMOS is to get American consumers cooking Mexican food in their home kitchens with the same ease that they grab a box of pasta and jar of marinara sauce to cook Italian food. Our Burrito Bowl Kits are the perfect solution to help people get comfortable cooking delicious Mexican food that showcases the richness of Mexican cuisine without spending hours in the kitchen."

Each Burrito Bowl Kit includes everything needed to cook two complete meals in the microwave or stovetop in under five minutes, catering to Target's core customer base of suburbanites shopping for themselves or their families. The launch also comes at a time when Mexican food is the most popular cuisine for millennial and Gen Z generations (source: Datassential via NBC). The kits are available in two varieties:

Salsa Verde Burrito Bowl Kit : Includes one pouch each of Peacadillo in Salsa Verde – a plant-based taco filling made with flavorful salsa verde – Mexican Black Beans, and Cilantro Lime White Rice for a balanced meal packed with a satisfying 26 grams of plant-based protein. The kit is two servings and is available for $7.99 . Includes one pouch each of Peacadillo in Salsa Verde – a plant-based taco filling made with flavorful salsa verde – Mexican Black Beans, and Cilantro Lime White Rice for a balanced meal packed with a satisfying 26 grams of plant-based protein. The kit is two servings and is available for

Smoky Chipotle Burrito Bowl Kit: Includes one pouch each of Smoky Chipotle Mushrooms cooked in a spiced adobo sauce paired with Pinto & Black Beans, and esquites-inspired Mexican Street Corn White Rice for a flavorful base and 16 grams of protein per serving. The kit is two servings and is available for $7.99 . Includes one pouch each of Smoky Chipotle Mushrooms cooked in a spiced adobo sauce paired with Pinto & Black Beans, and esquites-inspired Mexican Street Corn White Rice for a flavorful base and 16 grams of protein per serving. The kit is two servings and is available for

To highlight how easy it is to make Mexican meals at home with SOMOS, the kits feature a QR code that takes customers to videos of co-founder Miguel Leal and his mother preparing the kits together in her Monterrey, Mexico kitchen. The kits arrive on Target shelves just in time for the busy back-to-school season and for Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 - October 15.

In addition to the Burrito Bowl Kits, Target will offer seven individual and complementary SOMOS products that can be found in-store as well as on target.com:

Founded in 2021 by Mexican-American friends and co-founders Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal, and Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS was born from their observation that equally convenient and delicious Mexican food options were lacking in mainstream grocery stores. This inspired them to draw from their family recipes and classic Mexican dishes to launch a robust lineup of chips, salsas, rices, beans, and plant-based entrees. In less than two years, SOMOS has launched 23 ready-to-eat products that combine real Mexican flavors with unparalleled convenience for consumers and is available at over 8,000 retail locations nationwide.

About SOMOS Foods

Co-founded by former KIND Snacks executives and Mexican-American friends Daniel Lubetzky, Miguel Leal, and Rodrigo Zuloaga, SOMOS is a Mexican food brand that brings vibrant heritage and delicious flavors to 23 ready-to-eat foods that serve as complete meals, snacks, or foundations to get creative in the kitchen. SOMOS' lineup of chips, salsa, rice, beans, and veggies are grown and made in Mexico using traditional techniques and clean ingredients, marrying flavor and convenience for real Mexican food that is ready in 90 seconds or less. Designed to bring families and friends together around the table, SOMOS takes the weight of cooking dinner (or lunch! or brunch!) off of your shoulders, so you can focus on what matters most. Learn more at eatsomos.com and follow along @eatsomos.

