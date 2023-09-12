Sunrise123.org Expands Content Offerings with Educational Videos by Certified Sex Therapist, Dr. Marty Klein

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise123.org, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting enlightening facts, information and discussions of often avoided subjects, such as politics, religion and sex, is pleased to announce the expansion of its online content.

Continuing its mission to foster understanding through open dialogue, the organization has added a wide-ranging catalog of videos from certified sex therapist and licensed marriage and family therapist, Dr. Marty Klein.

These videos are not only educational but suitable for most ages and cover a variety of topics. Dr. Klein speaks about topics such as pornography, infidelity and non-monogamy, among many others. Posted on the popular platform YouTube, the videos come equipped with features that may improve the viewer experience. Users have the option to enable closed captioning in both English and other languages, adjust the video speed, and navigate easily through chapters that serve as a table of contents to find sub-topics of specific interest.

Sunrise123.org, the creation of prominent businessman, author, and philanthropist Steven C. Markoff, was born out of the former ProCon.org corporation. The platform's focus is on fostering open discussions about topics often deemed inappropriate for polite conversation: sex, religion, and politics.

"I created Sunrise123.org to stimulate thoughtful debate and promote understanding on subjects that often divide us," said Markoff, founder and CEO. "By providing a platform for respectful and enlightening sourced information and discourse, we believe we can bridge gaps and make conversations about taboo themes more commonplace and stress-reducing. Dr. Klein's videos add a critical dimension to our efforts, helping to dispel myths and misconceptions about a topic as universally relevant as sex."

Having followed the rise in book banning in parts of our country, the organization previously published a list of 100 toxic and hurtful passages in the King James Bible. Markoff believes that a person, even a young person, should be able to read what they want. The intention of commissioning the list was to show that even though the Bible has sections on genocide, incest and torture, among other disturbing topics, many millions have been comforted by that widely distributed book as others find comfort in different books being banned. Sunrise123.org has also compiled an all-inclusive database of information related to topics of sexuality, in video and published articles.

Sunrise123.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (previously ProCon.org), founded in 2004 by Steven C. Markoff. Encyclopædia Britannica acquired ProCon.org's content in 2020 and continues to run it as ProCon.org. In 2023, the former ProCon.org corporation was reformed as Sunrise123.org.

