MOTHER UNTITLED RELEASES RESULTS OF "AMERICAN MOTHERS ON PAUSE," A PROPRIETARY STUDY ABOUT STAY-AT-HOME MOTHERHOOD

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Untitled, the platform for ambitious women leaning into family life, is today releasing American Mothers on Pause, its first-ever proprietary study about modern stay-at-home mothers, defined as women who have paused or downshifted their careers to focus on motherhood. In partnership with the independent research firm Proof Insights, American Mothers on Pause examines the reality of stay-at-home parenthood, bringing the advantages and difficulties, including financial worry and loneliness, to the forefront. The study also provides insight into resources and guidance that could help mothers when they eventually return to the paid workforce.

When asked how they measure success, only 1 in 5 stay-at-home mothers selected their own mental health, tied with "if my home is clean and organized."

"Stay-at-home motherhood rarely makes national headlines. And on the unusual occasion that it does make it into public discourse, stereotypes, and old, limited data still typically come into play. It's no wonder that the vast majority of mothers leaning into family life feel misunderstood and that their work is unseen," says Neha Ruch, founder of Mother Untitled. "My hope is that by releasing this data we will ignite a crucial cultural conversation and change the outdated perceptions around stay-at-home motherhood."

Mother Untitled is releasing the data from American Mothers on Pause in two parts. Findings from this phase include:

The majority of stay-at-home moms feel misunderstood and underappreciated, with 79 percent agreeing or strongly agreeing with the statement: Most people don't understand the work that goes into being a stay-at-home mom. Similarly, 68 percent of stay-at-home mothers say they feel underappreciated.

While media headlines decry the Great Resignation over, 1 in 3 moms say they are somewhat, very, or extremely likely to leave their jobs for stay-at-home parenthood in the next two years. In addition, more than half of moms say they are extremely or very likely to reduce their hours or downshift to a less taxing job in the next two years.

After becoming a stay-at-home mom, 68 percent of mothers said they realized being a mom is more important to them than having a career.

The financial stress can be overwhelming. Finances are the biggest concern for stay-at-home mothers, with women who decided to stay home after establishing their careers having more financial concerns.

Stay-at-home mothers put their kids' emotional health first on the priority list—but rarely consider their own. When asked how they measure success, only 1 in 5 selected their own mental health, tied with "if my home is clean and organized."

Stay-at-home mothers can be hesitant to get childcare. 29 percent don't use childcare, including family help. More than 1 in 3 stay-at-home moms feel guilty paying someone to watch their kids because they don't earn their own salary.

The stay-at-home "mom squad" can be difficult to come by, with 44 percent saying it's hard to make friends as a stay-at-home mom.

