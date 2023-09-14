Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI solution, which delivers fully automated, intelligent conversations at scale, has enabled the California-based debt collection agency to achieve a 27% increase in call volume so far.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of conversational Voice AI solutions, announced today its partnership with Collection Bureau of America, Ltd., a California-based debt collection agency with a 60-year history in the accounts receivable management industry. The deployment of Skit.ai's solution enables the company to boost its account penetration, improve customer experience, and execute a scalable collection strategy.

Collections Bureau of America, Ltd., Adopts Skit.ai’s Voice AI Solution to Enhance Account Penetration and Customer Experience (PRNewswire)

Skit.ai's Augmented Voice Intelligence platform, strategically integrated to automate collection calls, is the latest addition to the agency's tech stack. In recent years, Collection Bureau of America has undertaken a deliberate journey to adopt the latest and most innovative technology to modernize and optimize its debt recovery operations. The adoption of conversational Voice AI reflects the company's commitment to effectively serve its diverse clientele and accounts.

"Since adopting Skit.ai's solution, we've experienced a 27% increase in call volume. We've received remarkably positive feedback from our agents, who are able to quickly resolve the consumers' queries thanks to the context and insights provided by the platform; additionally, the consumers are satisfied with this self-service, secure solution to resolve their debt," said Shawn DeLuna, President & CEO of Collection Bureau of America. "We're often exploring new technological solutions to bolster our collection strategy, and Skit.ai perfectly suits our needs, as it enables us to maximize our account outreach and ultimately increase the scale of our business."

Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI solution initiates outbound calls to thousands of accounts within minutes; it then verifies right-party contact, and negotiates payments from consumers, all in compliance with the industry's regulations. The solution is capable of handling disputes and, when needed, transfers the calls to one of Collection Bureau of America's live agents, providing them with the relevant context. The solution was easy to integrate and configure to the company's needs.

"Our innovative solution has led to a remarkable upswing in call volume and enhanced account penetration for Collection Bureau of America. In alignment with the agency's unwavering dedication to elevating the customer experience, we have steadfastly delivered seamless, intelligent interactions with consumers on a grand scale," said Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai.

About Collection Bureau of America:

Founded in 1959, Collection Bureau of America, Ltd. is a privately-held, diverse, minority-owned, and SOC 2 Type II-certified accounts receivable management firm specializing in collecting consumer and commercial debts, both locally in California and nationally. Headquartered in Hayward, California, CBA provides professional, compliant, and effective debt recovery solutions for businesses; backed by a team of experts and advanced technology, the company helps clients regain control of outstanding accounts while maintaining transparent communication and exceptional customer service. CBA is licensed to collect in all 50 states. Visit https://www.collectionbureauofamerica.com

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the accounts and receivables industry's leading conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's compliant, configurable, and easy-to-deploy solution enables enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards and recognitions, including Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/

