Hyundai IONIQ 6 Powertrain Named One of Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The powertrain in Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 6 sedan was named one of the 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems today. The annual awards from WardsAuto recognize compelling powertrain advancements that are all-new or significantly improved. The IONIQ 6 was selected for its performance, charging capability, range, and price. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV was named one of the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems in 2022. Both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6i are powered by Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for dual motors, maximum interior space, and optimized performance. Hyundai has earned sixteen Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems recognitions since the annual awards' inception in 1995.

"Earning two consecutive Wards 10 Best Engine & Propulsion System awards is a remarkable achievement," said Byungho Lee, director, Electrified Propulsion Development at Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. "This prestigious award recognizes the IONIQ 6's exceptional engineering achieved with the E-GMP Platform. Its innovative architecture enables faster charging, extended driving ranges and superior handling dynamics to elevate the electric vehicle experience to a whole new level."

"Extreme acceleration is available at just about any speed, combined with excellent efficiency," says Bob Gritzinger, WardsAuto editor in chief. "Eco mode is comfortable for running errands, but sport mode turns this car into a rocket ship. This is clearly the top of the heap when it comes to battery-electric powertrains and deserves a second year on our list, this time in the IONIQ 6."

"The pace of technological change is so fast that few powertrains make the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list two times in a row, but the IONIQ 6's power delivery, efficiency and fun-to-drive aspects stood out from the crowd once again," said Drew Winter, WardsAuto contributing editor.

The Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2022. (PRNewswire)

This marks the 29th year for Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, a competition created to recognize outstanding powertrain achievement and highlight the teams that create them. This year, 32 entries competed for the prestigious awards. All-new or significantly updated propulsion systems qualify for consideration, along with winners from the 2022 class.

The 2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsions awards ceremony will take place during the second day of the AutoTech: Electrification conference October 17-18, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Hyundai E-GMP photographed in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 3, 2020. (PRNewswire)

About WardsAuto

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive editorial, insights, and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa Tech business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

i 2023 IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 are available at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.

