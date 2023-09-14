Passenger volumes show continued strength at Ontario International Airport in August

International traveler count was more than 40,000 for second time ever

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued to experience double-digit gains in passenger volumes in August, up 11% over August last year, airport officials announced.

The airport welcomed more than 567,000 passengers last month including 527,000 domestic fliers, 6% more than August 2022, and 40,000 international travelers, nearly three times as many as a year ago. It was the second time ever that ONT drew more than 40,000 international customers in a single month. The airport recorded 43,000 international passengers in July.

On a year-to-date basis, ONT surpassed 4 million total passengers, a 12% increase over the same period last year. The number of domestic travelers increased 8.7% to 3.8 million while international travel more than doubled to nearly 260,000.

"Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in August and for the year, outpacing growth at other California airports, while consumer confidence in our facilities, services and amenities was equally strong," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our mission is to deliver a world-class international gateway for Southern California, and the data shows we are living up to our promise."

Passenger Totals Aug 2023 Aug 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 527,352 497,271 6.05 % 3,880,340 3,570,173 8.7 % International 40,156 14,004 186.75 % 259,945 122,398 112.4 % Total 567,508 511,275 11.00 % 4,140,285 3,692,571 12.1 %

Commercial cargo shipments remained lower as volume declined 12.9% in August and 11.6% over the first eight months of the year. Global economic issues continue to impact cargo volumes at U.S. airports.

Air cargo (tonnage) Aug 2023 Aug 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 59,318 67,214 -11.75 % 450,659 511,723 -11.9 % Mail 3,130 4,487 -30.25 % 34,302 36,863 -6.9 % Total 62,447 71,700 -12.91 % 484,962 548,587 -11.6 %

"We remain confident in our modern, first-rate cargo facilities and we look forward to continuing to be the premier gateway for Southern California when cargo volumes return to historical growth patterns," Elkadi said.

