Harmonic Brings Innovative Playout Capabilities to its Market-Leading XOS Advanced Media Processor

Advanced Playout on Software-Based XOS Processor Enables Cost-Effective Video Streaming, Distribution and Broadcast Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its industry-leading XOS Advanced Media Processor now offers a complete playout-to-delivery feature set, simplifying video streaming, distribution and broadcast workflows. The expanded XOS solution lowers costs and reduces energy consumption while streamlining operations for headend and edge applications by combining broadcast-grade playout and extensive media processing features on a single software-based appliance.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"No other media processing solution on the market brings together such a comprehensive set of capabilities, including premium encoding, statmux and packaging, as well as innovative edge distribution enabled through an extensive set of RF front-ends and output interfaces," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "And now, by expanding our XOS solution feature set with advanced playout and branding, we're enabling on-premises customers to unlock new levels of efficiency. These new capabilities for the XOS processor, derived from our industry-leading software foundation powering our cloud and appliance solutions, reinforce Harmonic's mission to lower costs and improve profitability for video streaming and broadcast customers."

The new playout capabilities on the XOS processor are available through software licenses. Featuring built-in storage options, the XOS processor enables a vast range of applications, including channel origination, advanced branding using HTML-5 graphics and effects, and edge content regionalization, while reducing customers' product footprint. Built-in automation and scheduling on XOS considerably simplify the day-to-day operation of playout-enabled workflows.

Today, the XOS Advanced Media Processor powers more than 200,000 premium-quality live broadcast and streaming channels worldwide.

Harmonic will demonstrate the XOS Advanced Media Processor at IBC2023. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in stand 1.B20, visit info.harmonicinc.com/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.