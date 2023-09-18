Crown Aesthetics Announces Launch Expansion of BIOJUVE™ Living Skin Biome Care into the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, BIOJUVE™, in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, the largest aesthetic market in Europe. BIOJUVE is a novel skin biome brand that uses a clinically-proven, living microbe technology to optimize the overall skin biome and lead to healthier, younger-looking skin.

BIOJUVE Clinical Data (PRNewswire)

BIOJUVE represents a revolutionary approach to skin science, unlike anything encountered before. Developed by Crown's R&D team, led by tissue engineer and geneticist, Dr. Thomas M. Hitchcock, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, and supported by globally renowned board-certified dermatologists and aesthetic professionals, BIOJUVE stands at the forefront of biological advancements. The microbial powerhouses within the patented XYCROBE™ TECHNOLOGY naturally produce and deliver around the clock BIOESSENTIALS™ such as proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants to optimize skin health and vitality.

"We're thrilled to be able to introduce our latest innovation, BIOJUVE, to UKI and German markets," said Michael McKenna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Crown Aesthetics. "The brand has enjoyed tremendous success since it first launched in the US at the beginning of 2023. It quickly gained momentum with several notable dermatologists signing on as early adopters. We're looking forward to the brand's international expansion and to educating consumers worldwide about the importance of maintaining a healthy skin biome with BIOJUVE."

"We always seek out cutting edge skincare solutions that have innovative science in the background and we are intrigued by the philosophy of treating the entire skin biome," said Dr. Sonja Sattler. "There is no question that BIOJUVE is different, it is unique, and has a lot of scientific background which is why I am so excited about this product."

BIOJUVE will be available through aesthetic providers throughout the regions. The BIOJUVE line is slated to further expand to the EU in January 2024.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

