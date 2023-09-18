MiRus® Announces Launch of Molybdenum-Rhenium Low Profile ATLAS™ MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiRus announces limited market release in the U.S. of its ATLAS™ MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System, the thinnest foot and ankle plate on the market for treatment of foot and ankle conditions. The molybdenum-rhenium alloy used in the plates allows for a dramatically smaller footprint of 1.0mm thickness without sacrificing performance.

MoRe®, a proprietary molybdenum rhenium superalloy for medical implants, provides an unprecedented combination of strength, ductility, durability, and biological safety. The MoRe® superalloy allows for the design of a new generation of smaller, stronger, more durable, and bio-friendly implants that should result in less soft tissue disruption, quicker recovery and better outcomes for patients.

"The ATLAS™ MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System is another major accomplishment as we strive to develop products that are best in class with a resolve to improve patient outcomes and provide surgeons with premium products. The ATLAS™ MoRe® Foot and Ankle Plating System is a world class product in the marketplace that furthers our commitment to low profile, fatigue resistant biofriendly implants," remarked Andy Bishop, VP of Sales- Extremities.

Selene Parekh MD,MBA , Orthopaedic Surgeon, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute stated, "MiRus is bringing an exciting new metal alloy to the foot and ankle space, which has already been disrupting the spine market. With the MoRe Rhenium-based superalloy, they are bringing products that are superior to current alloys being used in foot and ankle from titanium to cobalt chromium. MoRe will allow surgeons to use thinner and stronger implants that have inherent anti-bacterial properties while exposing patients to fewer metal ions in their serum. All of this should lead to better patient experiences and outcomes."

"The MiRus Atlas plating system brings us the lowest profile plates as well as the highest contourability, thanks to the MoRe alloy (Molybdenum-Rhenium alloy). Finally, we have plates for the foot and ankle that are stronger, thinner and more flexible for our cases! We are so excited to introduce these game changing innovations," noted Lew Schon, MD FACS FAAOS, Director, Orthopedic Innovation, The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy.

The company expects full market release in Q4 2023.

About MiRus, LLC.

MiRus is a life sciences company headquartered in Marietta, Georgia that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and procedural solutions for the treatment of spine, orthopaedic and structural heart disease. Inspired by the pioneering material science of NASA for rocket engines, MiRus has created Rhenium based medical alloys that are transforming medicine by making surgeries less invasive and implants safer and more durable. Find out more information about MiRus at www.mirusmed.com.

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company's products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements.

