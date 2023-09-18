National Voter Registration Day Aims to Register More than 250,000 Ahead of State and Local Elections, Presidential Primaries

Nonpartisan national holiday to engage thousands of organizations ahead of elections

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Sept. 19, marks the 11th annual National Voter Registration Day —a massive, nationwide effort to register voters ahead of state and local elections, as well as the 2024 presidential primaries. This year, more than 3,500 partner organizations will join forces with the goal of helping more than 250,000 eligible Americans update their voter registration or get registered for the first time.

Every year, millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot because of a missed registration deadline, outdated registration information, or other problems with their voter registration. According to post-2020 election Census data, one in four Americans either are not registered to vote or do not know whether they are registered to vote.

Endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of State Election Directors, National Association of Election Officials, and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission, National Voter Registration Day provides a day of nonpartisan concerted effort that helps election officials get state voter registration rolls up to date.

The network of partners running National Voter Registration Day events in every state requiring voter registration across the country includes nonprofits, libraries and universities, along with local election offices, businesses, co-ops, veterans' groups, and more. The multi-level engagement of grassroots efforts supported by businesses, public officials, and celebrities is what gives the holiday such broad reach, with more than 5 million voters registering or updating their registration as part of National Voter Registration Day efforts since its inception in 2012.

Eligible voters can register or update their registration at National Voter Registration Day events across the nation or online at nationalvoterregistrationday.org/register-to-vote/.

About National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is an annual nonpartisan event held on the third Tuesday of September to act as a single day of coordinated efforts by thousands of national and community partners across the nation to increase and update voter registration among eligible Americans. Nonprofit VOTE is the managing partner for National Voter Registration Day, which is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of State Election Directors, National Association of Election Officials, and the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.

This year's sponsors include AFLAC; American Property Owners Alliance; CAA; Carnegie Corporation of New York; Civic Alliance; Civic Responsibility Project; Democracy Fund; Google; I am a Voter; National Association of Realtors; Target; and Wallace H. Coulter Foundation.

