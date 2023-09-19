Comviva Modernises Lebara Network with Multitenant Cloud Messaging Platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience, data monetization, and cloud communication solutions, today announced its partnership with Lebara, a UK-based telecommunication service provider, to transform its messaging through cloud-based multitenant SMSC platform – UNO.

Lebara has deployed Comviva's UNO platform for multiple MVNOs, in order to have a unified approach to the provisioning, control, and management of messaging offerings across multiple locations. This deployment will help Lebara in the optimization of cloud resources and the effective utilization of software licenses. This will lead to a short turnaround time to onboard enterprises. UNO platform is a multi-tenant platform that provides a single, unified network integration design across all countries, which leads to faster rollout of features and patch releases.

Comviva's UNO platform has successfully enabled operators across the globe to drive their communication business forward by providing a unified platform for efficient and cost-effective management to a wide range of messaging-related services. It also consolidates network access by enabling service integration to provide a seamless experience across the 2G-5G networks through IP capability.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Lebara, a leading telecommunications provider with a strong focus on serving diverse communities. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies as we combine Comviva's expertise in digital solutions with Lebara's commitment to delivering affordable and high-quality mobile services. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the mobile experience for Lebara customers, particularly those seeking affordable international calling, data, and messaging solutions. Leveraging Comviva's advanced technologies and the UNO Platform, we will work closely with Lebara to develop innovative and seamless digital services that cater to the unique needs of their diverse customer base."

Torsten Minkwitz, Chief Technology Officer at Lebara said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Comviva, a renowned leader in digital solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Lebara as we continue to innovate and enhance our mobile services to better serve our diverse customer base. This partnership represents a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and digital transformation. We are confident that our collaboration with Comviva will drive positive change in the telecommunications landscape, offering greater convenience and inclusivity to our valued customers."

The UNO platform offers end-to-end transaction visibility, just-in-time capacity management, rapid service launches, and increased operational efficiencies. It also reduces the time to start SMS services across multiple countries with the help of multi-Tenancy, ease of integration with network nodes. The platform helps in reducing capacity requirements to handle spikes across tenants and helps in reducing the cost of SMSC deployment across multiple countries through multitenant deployment.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market, and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

About Lebara

Lebara is a telecommunications company providing services using the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business model to customers in United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France and Denmark. Additionally, Lebara has license agreements for use of the brand in a further four global markets (Spain, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Australia).

Lebara was founded in 2001 with an intent to bring something new to the telecoms industry and quickly became one of the fastest growing MVNOs in Europe.

Lebara's business has evolved based on their customers' needs, from providing international calls to the migrant community, to becoming a significant value challenger within the wider telecoms category.

Lebara's purpose is to consistently provide customers with a better value alternative to the established category players.

Lebara supports their customers with a reliable network offering and exceptional customer service (Trustpilot average of 4.4 across main 5 markets), at an affordable price, all of which makes Lebara the smarter way to connect.

For more information, visit www.mobile.lebara.com

