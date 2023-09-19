FLO Announces Sale of First FLO Ultra Fast Chargers to Vermont Utility

New fast charger charges most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes *

AUBURN HILLS, Mich, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart charging solutions provider, announced its first sale of the all-new, FLO Ultra fast charger to Green Mountain Power (GMP) in Vermont. Manufactured with a revolutionary flexible design, FLO Ultra provides drivers with a convenient, intuitive, and lightning-fast charging experience. These first chargers, which are Buy America compliant, will be produced at FLO's Auburn Hills facility. FLO's distribution partner, Rexel Energy Solutions, supported the sale to GMP.

"The first sale of FLO Ultra marks a new era in EV charging, delivering the ultimate fast charging experience for every EV driver," said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. "As new EV drivers hit the road, they need fast charging that is safe, accessible, convenient, intuitive, and reliable–and FLO Ultra does all that. By combining a brilliantly simple design with innovative new technology, FLO Ultra will meet the needs of current and future EV drivers."

FLO's newest EV charging station is designed with innovative features throughout including:

EV charging designed to meet all drivers' needs: Designed to accommodate charging from all angles, including parallel, pull-in, or on both sides, allowing for flexible parking options. The charger also features a never-before-seen, patent-pending motorized cable management system, promoting accessibility and reducing strain on users.

Rapid EV charging in a smart, flexible package: With a simple but revolutionary design, FLO Ultra features up to 320kW across dual-ports in one rugged aluminum enclosure. It will charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes.*

Rugged design: The enclosure is made of durable, recyclable aluminum designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. The EV fast charger is easily serviceable with large front and back doors and modular components for quick replacement. Finally, FLO Ultra is connected to the FLO network, which enables remote monitoring to assure swift diagnostic and proactive action to avoid potential issues.

"At GMP, we offer programs and rebates to make it simple for customers to switch to driving electric, and we're installing ten new fast chargers across Vermont each year until 2030," said Tiana Smith, GMP's Leader of Electrification and Sustainability. "As a long-standing customer of FLO, we are looking forward to the delivery of four FLO Ultra chargers starting this spring, to continue to expand fast charging access."

Available starting in 2024, FLO Ultra meets the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program's (NEVI) minimum standards, including Buy America requirements. The NEVI program provides states with $5 billion to deploy EV fast chargers along major highway corridors, paving the way for widespread EV adoption across North America.

"FLO Ultra's fast charging capabilities are critical to the transition of an all-electric future," added Tremblay. "We are excited to expand our reliable charging network nationwide and help bring reliable fast charging to drivers across the U.S."

FLO Ultra production will start at the Auburn Hills facility in the first half of 2024 supplementing FLO's Level 2 chargers currently coming off the line. FLO Ultra chargers produced in Auburn Hills will contribute to the 250,000 chargers FLO plans to bring to the U.S. market by 2028. To learn more about FLO's products and mission, visit flo.com.

* Dependent on the vehicle, configuration, and number of cars charging.

FLO® and FLO UltraTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc. FLO Ultra development was funded in conjunction with the government of Quebec.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1,000,000 charging events thanks to over 95,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right" means to us, visit flo.com.

