McBride Sisters Wine Company Elevates the Canned Wine Experience with Refreshed Collection of SHE CAN Wines and Spritzers

The pioneering, largest Black-and-women-founded wine company in the U.S. has released its refreshed collection of premium canned wine and spritzers with all-new designs and a new can size.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trailblazing McBride Sisters Wine Company (MSWC) – North America's largest Black-and-women-founded wine business – today unveils its enhanced collection of SHE CAN Wines and spritzers. Bringing together lush flavors, bold designs, and an all-new can size, this rejuvenated collection represents a harmonious blend of quality and empowerment, pairing well with a variety of moods and on-the-go occasions.

Launched on the global stage of International Women's Day in 2019, SHE CAN Wines and spritzers are a toast to women everywhere – the dreamers, the doers and the barrier-breakers. These redesigned cans shimmer with vibrant colors and echo the brand's mantra: "SHE CAN have experimentation and empowerment on her own terms." As for taste, the collection offers four bold flavors – Dry Rosé, Crisp White, Berry Spritz, and Tropical Spritz – that reflect the quality and differentiation for which all McBride Sisters wines are known. Consumers will enjoy these calorie conscious, vegan-friendly sips, which are Carbon Neutral Certified and made without artificial ingredients, from a selection of California's finest grapes.

"Our loyal consumers, as well as those who are new to wine, are at the heart of this audacious evolution," says Andréa McBride John, CEO and Cofounder of McBride Sisters Wine Company. "Your feedback wasn't just heard. It shaped this entire relaunch. We're not only shifting paradigms in the wine world; we're crafting an experience that resonates with your essence, aspirations, and adventures."

SHE CAN's vision goes beyond the wine itself. As a champion for women, the company is not only crafting exquisite drinks but is also fostering real change. The SHE CAN Wines initiative pours support into the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund, the company's burgeoning 501(c)3, which empowers women in male-dominated industries through career-advancing scholarships, mentorships, and community-building.

"We've always been more than just a wine company," adds Robin McBride, Cofounder and President, McBride Sisters Wine Company. "With SHE CAN, we're molding an experience tailored to dynamic consumers, ensuring that each can, each flavor, and each consumption moment welcomes those new to wine, drives positive change and resonates with consumers today and in the future."

Wine enthusiasts can join this effervescent journey, locating the SHE CAN Wines and spritzers at major retailers nationwide including Target, Albertsons Companies, and Kroger, as well as shecanwines.com. Whether as a 4-pack of single varieties for $17.99 or individual cans at $4.99, there is a SHE CAN experience for everyone.

For more information on retail availability, and for wholesale information, please visit shecanwines.com. For more about how the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund is toasting to a brighter, bolder future for professional women in male-dominated industries, visit mcbridesistersfund.org.

About the McBride Sisters Wine Company:

McBride Sisters Wine Company was founded by sisters, Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, who believe wine companies should be accessible, sustainable, socially conscious and culturally aware. We are the largest Black-owned and largest women-founded wine company in the United States. Our mission is to transform the industry, to lead by example and to cultivate community, one delicious glass at a time. We produce wine across two hemispheres, from premier coastal winemaking regions which are at the root of our story – where Andréa and Robin each grew up – in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Central Coast of California. We offer a unique portfolio of leading brands: McBride Sisters Collection, Black Girl Magic Wines, and SHE CAN Wines and spritzers. In addition to championing sustainable wine growing practices, we are Scope 3 Carbon Neutral Certified. We are Wine for the New World. For more information, please visit mcbridesisters.com or follow along on Instagram at @mcbridesisters, @mcbridesisterscollection, @blackgirlmagicwines and @shecanwines.

Enjoy Responsibly. © 2023 McBride Sisters Wine Company, San Luis Obispo, CA

About SHE CAN Wines:

Founded in 2019, we are a women-first, women-owned and women led company. We show up and advocate for all women. We walk the walk, talk the talk, break the rules, make the wine and then DRINK IT! Our cans prove that SHE CAN have it all. We deliver lip-smackingly delicious, lower calorie, affordable, premium quality wines and spritzers in a can. We are committed to making an impact. SHE CAN Wines donates to the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund, which supports the advancement of women in male-dominated industries with scholarships, mentorship and community. We make better choices for people and the environment, and we have achieved our goal of carbon neutral certification in 2023! Break the rules. Drink the wine.

