Pella's Popular Hidden Screen Expands to Lifestyle Series Wood Windows, Available Exclusively at Lowe's

Brand partnership brings innovative window screens to more homeowners

PELLA, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation's game-changing Hidden Screen innovation is now available to more customers, thanks to a partnership with Lowe's, the exclusive home improvement retailer of the Hidden Screen. Now offered on Pella's Lifestyle Series double-hung wood windows, Hidden Screen is currently available on Lowes.com and in over 1,700 Lowe's stores nationwide.

Drawing on decades of screen design and innovation, the easy-to-use Hidden Screen appears when you want it and folds away when you don't, providing the clearest view, more natural light and improved curb appeal for the home. Homeowners no longer need to take their screens out of their windows to clean and store them, taking maintenance time down to zero.

"This exclusive partnership brings together two innovative companies with a shared commitment to delivering practical solutions to homeowners and pros. Together, we are able to leverage our expertise and expand the accessibility of our newest product to more people," said Brandon Danneffel, head of national accounts at Pella Corporation .

Hidden Screen, which launched last year on Pella's 250 Series vinyl windows, has already captured the attention of homeowners with its intuitive design and hassle-free functionality. With the expansion to the wood Lifestyle Series, more homeowners can now enjoy this game-changing screen innovation.

"Customers want two things from their screens: keep the bugs out and let the fresh air in," said Jenn Tuetken, director of innovation and design, Pella Corporation. "What they don't want is the hassle of cleaning or storing the screen, and they certainly don't want screens to take away from the aesthetic appeal of their home. Hidden Screen solves all of that."

For more information, visit your nearest Lowe's store or shop online at Lowes.com .

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 19 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

