DALLAS COWBOYS MAXIMIZE PLAYER PERFORMANCE AND VENUE CAPABILITIES THROUGH 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH HELLAS, THE OFFICIAL TURF PROVIDER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Cowboys hosted their first home game of the 2023 season at AT&T Stadium. Playing on a state-of-the-art turf system from Hellas, The Official Turf Partner of the Dallas Cowboys, the game ended with an impressive 30–10 win for the Cowboys against the New York Jets.

Hellas’ Matrix Helix SoftTop® Convertible Turf System featured at AT&T Stadium can be rolled out or removed in less than 24 hours allowing for maximum versatility at the stadium for concerts and other events.As the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, Hellas specializes in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. (PRNewswire)

"Hellas provides turf fields that transform AT&T Stadium into a world-class event center." Tod Martin GM at AT&T Stadium

"Our priority is to have a turf surface that not only maximizes the performance of the athletes in competition but also elevates the pristine design of our facility for every event," says Tod Martin, General Manager of AT&T Stadium. "Over the last decade, Hellas has provided us with multiple turf fields that have helped transform AT&T Stadium into a world-class event center. From NFL and collegiate football games to international soccer matches, it is a luxury to own separate field surfaces to fit a wide variety of sporting events and execute them at the highest level."

As a multi-purpose stadium, AT&T hosts multiple events throughout the year, even during football season. Hellas' Matrix Helix SoftTop® Convertible Turf System featured at AT&T Stadium can be rolled out or removed in less than 24 hours allowing for maximum versatility at the stadium for concerts and other events.

"Hellas is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys," says Hellas CEO Reed J. Seaton. "They demonstrate that a continuous commitment to providing the best for players and the community returns exponential results.

In addition to providing turf inside of AT&T stadium, Hellas also provides Matrix Helix turf at The Star Headquarters in Frisco to host Dallas Cowboys practices, Texas high school football games in Ford Center, lacrosse competitions, and many other sports for athletes of all ages.

About Hellas - As the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, Hellas specializes in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Hellas is headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional offices located around the world. For more information, visit hellasconstruction.com.

About The Dallas Cowboys – Headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys are part of the NFL's NFC East Division and play home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For more information, visit dallascowboys.com

About AT&T Stadium - Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and is the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. For more information, visit attstadium.com

