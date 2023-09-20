GRAYBAR NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES IN AMERICA FOR 2023

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced its annual rankings of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America®, and Graybar was named to the prestigious list for the second consecutive year. The 2023 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

"I am very proud that Graybar has once again been named to Newsweek's list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America," said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Graybar's employee ownership culture brings out the best in our people and inspires them to go the extra mile for our customers and each other. I thank all of our employees for making Graybar such a special company and congratulate them on this outstanding recognition."

The results for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

