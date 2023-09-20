KOHLER x SR_A Create Limited-Edition Faucet to Launch at Design Miami/ 2023

KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., the award-winning British artist and designer Dr. Samuel Ross, and his industrial design studio SR_A are unveiling a breakthrough limited-edition Kohler x SR_A Formation 01 faucet at Design Miami/ 2023. The product's striking angles and industrial bold Haptic Orange color defy the traditional design and performance of a bathroom faucet. The Kohler x SR_A collaboration embraces Samuel's avant-garde artistic approach while honoring Kohler's 150-year legacy of innovation and craftsmanship in the development of a new design language for water solutions. This new limited-edition faucet challenges how we engage daily with the form and function of an everyday object by pushing the boundaries of materials, forms, and colors.

"Throughout our history, we have operated on the leading-edge of innovation, creativity, and bold leadership – attributes that align with the approach of Samuel and SR_A. The Kohler x SR_A Formation 01 faucet is the first tangible execution in our partnership and an experience unlike anything we have seen in the industry," says David Kohler, Chair and CEO. "The breakthrough ideas shared in our collaboration help drive our industry leadership forward and challenge us to expand our perspectives of product and process."

MATERIALS

Cast as one singular, sculptural object, as opposed to a traditional finish plating processes, Formation 01 sets new expectations for the ritual of water. The faucet is crafted from Neolast, a new material exclusive to Kohler, which allows for the dramatic expression of form, a new language of shape and the saturation of color. Mounted on an escutcheon plate crafted from Kohler's signature cast iron, Formation 01 perfectly balances the future-forward design with the timeless industrialism of molten iron.

FORMS

Kohler's advanced engineering of a custom water channel allows for water delivery through the faucet's sharp angles. The fluid dynamics required by the shape and expressive angles of the faucet demand precise pressure control to enable the reinterpretation and design for how the water flow is intended to be experienced. The rocker style handle completes the ultra-modern aesthetic of the piece.

COLORS

The industrial Haptic Orange hue evokes the 1967 debut of "Tiger Lily" in Kohler's bathroom line – and blends Ross's signature color with Kohler's legacy of color leadership.

Manufactured in line with SR_A's progressive study of design and practical experience, the faucet's high visibility and arresting form draws attention when installed in any space. Abstract in its nature, Formation 01 is open for interpretation to be partly determined by the user.

"We engage with faucets daily, developing a perspective on this act is a generational contribution to a form and function study, related to developing new expectations for water solutions for future generations," says Dr. Ross. "The faucet created in collaboration with Kohler brings together the signatures of our industrial design studio SR_A: an intentionally abstract, reductive use of form and color, at times minimal and arresting in application. The object's high visibility links back to the collective view we have within the design studio's philosophy, experimentation, tied to hyper-visual communication – we focus on future design perspectives and solutions that invite questioning and critique. This often involves deconstructing familiar objects and forms."

The Formation 01 will debut at Kohler's booth at Design Miami/ (Dec. 6-10, 2023) and will be available to purchase on sra.kohler.com in December. Ahead of the debut, visitors to the Kohler x SR_A website can experience the faucet through an augmented reality filter that allows users to place the faucet in their home space, or anywhere inspiration strikes.

Kohler and SR_A plan to reveal more details of their multi-year partnership throughout 2023 and 2024, igniting inspiration through physical unveilings and brand experiences.

About SR_A

SR_A, founded in 2019 by Dr. Samuel Ross, is a progressive design studio that has produced collaborative, commercial projects with the LVMH Group, Apple Group and Nike Group, as well as independent technology and design driven companies. This British Maison is an architect of objects within the fields of industrial design, spatial design, and visual communication. The studio's philanthropic arm, Black British Artist Grants, provides academic funding and artist grants to underrepresented practitioners of British Caribbean and British African descent. In doing so, SR_A has formed an advisory board, comprised of the following institutions; The V&A Museum, The Royal College of Art, The British Fashion Council, The Design Museum and the University of Westminster. SR_A SR_A is a way to provide objective, aesthetic and structure change thought design.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

