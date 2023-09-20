Monumental Sports Network Is Live for the Upcoming 2023-24 NBA and NHL Seasons

The rebranded linear television channel and digital streaming platform are integrated for a next-generation, unparalleled experience for Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and Go-Go fans

First Episode of "Hometown with Rachel Nichols" premieres today with an interview with Ted and Zach Leonsis

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023

The linear channel is available at the same channel number where NBC Sports Washington was formerly found via Pay TV providers. Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the parent company which acquired the network in 2022, announced the rebranding in June of 2023, and it officially takes effect across all channel guides today.

"Since acquiring NBC Sports Washington one year ago to the day, we have spent every day since building what we believe will be the best local media experience for the greatest fans in all of sports," said Zach Leonsis, President of Media & New Enterprises at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Our fans deserve the best experience possible, so we challenged ourselves to push every standard and deliver an extraordinary media platform. We're excited to begin the network's transformation this month with additional plans to unveil several significant upgrades throughout the course of the Capitals and Wizards regular seasons."

About the New Digital Experiences

The new digital platform provides fans with enhanced video functionality for live-streaming of games with authentication of their Pay TV credentials, on-demand viewing of original programming and game replays, exclusive behind the scenes content and more. Monumental Sports Network's new digital presence is optimized across desktop, tablet, and mobile experiences. Users who had the previous Monumental Sports Network app downloaded on their digital devices will receive a new version of the app via a standard app update.

Additional features of the new digital experience include:

Access to multiple camera angles during live games with additional functionality including the ability to rewind and watch in slow motion.

Personalization features that tailor a user's experience towards their favorite teams and players.

Access to hundreds of hours of original behind-the-scenes programming, new shows including Hometown with Rachel Nichols and much more.

Ability to watch Monumental Sports Network's live, 24/7 linear feed on-the-go on multiple devices.

Opt-in ability to receive score alerts, team and player updates, as well as a new Monumental Sports Network newsletter.

Daily editorial and video clips covering the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and Go-Go which can be saved to a user's list for later viewing.

Sportradar integrations providing users with advanced, real-time sports data and betting analytics.

Ticketmaster integration for ticket management and account linking.

Consistent look and feel across all platforms, allowing for an intuitive experience across all devices.

Pay TV subscribers receive all these benefits for free by signing in with their TV Everywhere (TVE) credentials on Monumental Sports Network's online and mobile platforms.

Monumental Sports Network partnered on these enhancements with ViewLift, a leading end-to-end digital platform developer providing OTT distribution solutions for content owners across multiple device platforms, including web, mobile, connected TV devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles, to design and develop the brand-new digital experience.

About the New Linear Experience

As of today, when fans tune into Monumental Sports Network, they will see a new look and feel alongside a brand-new programming grid.

New Branding : The logo — "Monumental M" – was designed with subtle nods to the Washington Monument in the composition of the logo, which is unique and authentic to D.C. Designed by renowned brand agency, HZ, the network's name and brand identity underwent extensive testing which included thousands of season ticket members, causal sports fans and the broader regional community. The concept drew on the power of each sports team's colors and identities and D.C.'s architecture, textures, and symbols were also used as inspirations throughout the brand iconography. See more on the design here.

New Programming :

"Hometown with Rachel Nichols ": Episodes air every Thursday at 7pm ET , officially premiering in October 2023



Join award-winning journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols as she returns to her home of Washington, D.C. for an interview format series that will feature sports stars and celebrities. Early episodes will feature Monumental athletes and leaders, including Tom Wilson , Dylan Strome , Trevor van Riemsdyk , Michael Winger , Will Dawkins , Wes Unseld Jr. , and Kyle Kuzma .



The first episode features Ted and Zach Leonsis and will air on the network today at 10:00am ET – rebroadcasting at 10:30am ET , 3:00pm ET , 3:30pm ET , 7:00pm ET and 7:30pm ET . It will also reair on Saturday, September 24 th at 10:00am ET and 10:30am ET .





"Hershey Bears: Sweeter by the Dozen ": The American Hockey League 2023 Champions Documentary



Go behind the scenes for the historic 2023 Calder Cup Championship run with exclusive, never-before-seen interviews and moments with players and staff in this exclusive one-hour special. Get a crash course in the Hershey Bears' rich history with a living legend and take a deep dive into the unique partnership between the Washington Capitals and this storied club, their passionate fan base, and their future in "the sweetest place on earth." Hershey Bears: Sweeter by the Dozen premiered last week and will reair in the weeks leading up to the start of the Capitals' 2023-24 regular season.





" Caps Red Line " : Premiered Monday, Sept. 18 at 5pm ET – reairs at the same time Monday – Friday



A new weekly series will highlight the best behind-the-scenes moments, off-ice stories with players, staff, and other Capitals fanatics stories, hosted by Alexa Landestoy.





" Beyond the Buzzer" : Premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 4:30pm ET – reairs at the same time Monday – Friday



A new weekly series will feature the best behind-the-scenes moments, off-court stories with players, staff and other Wizards fanatics stories, hosted by Wes Hall .





"By the Book": New Season Premiered Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30pm ET – airs at 5:30pm ET Monday - Friday, with an immediate re-air from 6-6:30pm ET



In partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, Monumental Sports Network has re-launched the network's marquee sports betting series for a fourth season. Highlights include in-depth analysis, a new studio, and cutting-edge graphics. Meg McDonald returns to the show, joined by new cohost, Sia Nejad .





"District Countdown": Premiering in October 2023



Relive some of the most historic Capitals and Wizards moments with District Countdown . This program will count down the greatest moments in Monumental Sports history in this new format series. Early episodes include: Dynamic Duo : top moments in the partnership of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom , and Wizards Big 3: highlights from the era of Gilbert Arenas , Caron Butler , and Antawn Jamison .





"Beltway Football": Airing each weekend during the NFL season



The Beltway Football podcast is anchored by Monumental Sports Network's JP Finlay alongside co-host Mitch Tischler . Each week they discuss the biggest topics around the NFL team with a fresh and engaging perspective on football around the nation's capital.

Additional Network Assets

Fans can stay connected to every aspect of the new experience through a full suite of services.

New Digital Properties : The digital experience is available on desktop, mobile, tablet, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. It features all the live programming, on-demand game replays and TV episodes, and exclusive behind-the-scenes digital content.

New Social Channels : Follow us at @MonSportsNet on X, Instagram, Meta, TikTok, and YouTube.

New Paid Media Campaign : Monumental Sports Network is partnering with Gupta Media to launch its first-ever ad campaign and will be seen in print, online and out-of-home boards around the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.

New Visuals Inside Capital One Arena : Fans attending games and events can expect to see Monumental Sports Network signage around the venue as well as on the court and ice during game intermissions.

New Fan Engagement Opportunities : Check out the "Rock the Red Carpet" event during the Capitals Opening Night on October 13 where Monumental Sports Network will provide live coverage and host a station for fans to win fun prizes. Throughout the Capitals and Wizards seasons, Monumental Sports Network will host watch parties for fans throughout the DMV.

New Digital Newsletter : Sent three times a week, the Network's newsletter will keep fans up to date on the latest programming, as well as a roundup of the best digital content from our network and our teams.

New Broadcast Studio to Be Delivered this Winter

Monumental Sports Network is also building a brand-new production plant and broadcast studio, set to be delivered by early 2024 – located right next to Capital One Arena, at Gallery Place. This two-story, SMPTE 2110 facility will feature two major league quality studios which can also combine on non-conflict nights to create one single regional telecast worthy experience. The facility will also feature two insert studios and five control rooms to produce multiple events simultaneously.

Upon the opening of the new production plant and studios, Monumental Sports Network plans to upgrade its video quality from 1080i (shooting at 30 frames per second) to 1080p (shooting at 60 frames per second) so fans can enjoy their favorite live and original programs in stunning HD. The new facility is also built to upgrade its video quality to 4K in the future. In addition, Monumental Sports Network will plan to pursue its alternate telecast strategy upon the opening of the new facility. Further announcements will be made this winter.

"While the local media ecosystem continues to evolve, we seek to build the exemplar local media platform in all of sports. The value of live sports rights continues to grow, which is why we are so confident in making these significant investments back into our local rights," continued Leonsis. "We will do more with our live rights than ever before, upgrading the existing live experience, and producing more programming to the benefit of our fans and business partners. We look forward to debuting many more additional upgrades and enhancements throughout the NBA and NHL regular seasons."



About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly-owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League's Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more visit: www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com

