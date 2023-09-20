O.C. Tanner Allies with Zebra Technologies to Elevate Workplace Cultures

Culture Cloud solution now integrates with Zebra Technologies as O.C. Tanner joins PartnerConnect program

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, today announced its participation in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. Zebra Technologies is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. O.C. Tanner joins as a registered independent software vendor focusing on Android™-based mobile computers and tablets equipped with Culture Cloud, O.C. Tanner's comprehensive employee-recognition solution.

O.C. Tanner (PRNewsfoto/O.C. Tanner) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to help everyone everywhere thrive at work," said Dave Petersen, CEO of O.C. Tanner. "As a PartnerConnect member, O.C. Tanner now has access to solutions, training, and tools that will allow us to collaborate with Zebra's global partner network and better meet the needs of our customers. Access to Zebra's manufacturing technology solutions will further enable our employer partners to create robust, integrated cultures of recognition, especially across their frontline worker populations."

By participating in Zebra's PartnerConnect program, O.C. Tanner gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training and extensive marketing, sales, and technical benefits, including integration in Zebra's mobile devices. O.C. Tanner chose to join Zebra's PartnerConnect program for access to high-quality solutions that reach the frontline worker population and greater market coverage to help service its customers. Culture Cloud is now accessible on select Zebra devices through a validated integration (Zebra's ET4X, TC52AX, and TC53), allowing frontline worker populations in manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality to tap into the power of employee recognition.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zebra Technologies and receive validation on their platform," said Steve Fairbanks, chief technology officer at O.C. Tanner. "Pairing Culture Cloud's mobile app with Zebra's innovative technology will help enable greater recognition in the workplace. We look forward to seeing the successes of this partnership moving forward."

The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Culture Cloud, O.C. Tanner's comprehensive solution includes the company's Culture by Design approach, enterprise software, employee recognition tools, consulting, education, branding and communications, award fulfillment, custom award design, measurement and analytics, and continuous optimization for ROI. The solution helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O.C. Tanner