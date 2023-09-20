Quark Expeditions Launches New Arctic 2025 Season: "Rethink Your Bucket List"

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, invites travelers to boldly rethink their bucket list in Arctic 2025 and choose destinations that take them beyond the standard and overly popular travel experiences. Quark Expeditions is offering an early booking bonus of $1,000 to any guest who decides to step away from the Top 10 lists in favor of truly unique polar experiences in the remote Arctic.

"Now that global travel is back in a big way, industry watchers have observed that many travelers are heading to the same destinations—in large numbers—and taking the very same selfies," says Wendy Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "For our Arctic 2025 season, we invite travelers to go bold and take the less-traveled route away from the metropolises of Rome and New York and instead explore remote Arctic destinations like Svalbard, Greenland or the Canadian High Arctic. We want to inspire people to rethink their bucket list dreams, get off the beaten track and return home with travel stories no other destination can provide."

Quark Expeditions' Arctic 2025 season includes 12 itineraries—four of which are new:

West Greenland Ice Odyssey: Glaciers and Icebergs

Ultimate Arctic Voyage: From Svalbard to Jan Mayen to Iceland

Wild Fjords of South Greenland : Land of the Vikings

Adventures in Northeast Greenland : Glaciers, Fjords and the Northern Lights

Quark Expeditions has curated its Arctic 2025 portfolio so guests can choose from varying trip lengths and off-ship experiences—many supported by Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters. "Another element that was extremely important to us when we created this season line-up was to allow travelers to fulfill very unique polar dreams," says Batchelor. "If you want to explore the legendary Northwest Passage, we've got you covered. If you dream of flying in a helicopter and then landing on the Greenland Ice Sheet, we can make that happen."

Quark Expeditions' Arctic season runs May to October.

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

