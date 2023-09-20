Two-time Emmy® Award-Winning Actor, Eric Stonestreet, Partners with Iveric Bio to Raise Awareness of Geographic Atrophy (GA)

GA is a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that causes irreversible vision loss, affecting approximately 1.5 million people in the United States1,2

Eric and his mother, Jamey, are sharing their family's story of GA and AMD to raise awareness of the disease

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iveric Bio, An Astellas Company (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas"), today announced a partnership with two-time Emmy® award-winning actor, Eric Stonestreet, to raise awareness about geographic atrophy (GA), a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that causes irreversible vision loss.1 Eric and his mother, Jamey, are sharing how GA and AMD has affected their family to inspire others to learn about the disease and be proactive around their eye health as part of the campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness of potential signs and symptoms of GA and its swift progression, and encourages individuals to talk to their eye care professional about how to monitor for the disease.

Eric has witnessed firsthand the impact GA can have on a family member. His maternal grandmother, Helen, lived with significant vision loss due to her AMD and was later diagnosed with GA. Though she faced challenges due to her symptoms, she persevered with an incredible support system and great sense of humor, which inspired her family tremendously. Eric's mother, Jamey, was also diagnosed with AMD, and she is determined to keep her independence by doing everything she can to preserve her vision.

"After watching how quickly my grandma Helen's vision loss progressed, my family and I are motivated to prioritize our eye health. Knowing that GA runs in the family is why I am proactive about seeing my doctor for regular eye exams, and my mom regularly visits her eye doctor to stay on top of her AMD."

GA currently affects approximately 1.5 million people in the United States, and only one in four people have been diagnosed.2,3 Initially, it starts to develop with subtle symptoms such as seeing washed-out colors, straight lines that look wavy or crooked, or even no symptoms at all.4 As it advances, GA can interfere with day-to-day tasks, which could cause difficulty driving, reading, and recognizing faces.5

"GA is a devastating disease that can lead to irreversible blindness, and early diagnosis is crucial to ensure GA is identified early. We are thrilled to be working with Eric and Jamey to help people learn about GA and AMD as well as the importance of prioritizing their eye health."

About Geographic Atrophy

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the major cause of moderate and severe loss of central vision in aging adults, affecting both eyes in the majority of patients. The macula is a small area in the central portion of the retina responsible for central vision. As AMD progresses, the loss of retinal cells and the underlying blood vessels in the macula results in marked thinning and/or atrophy of retinal tissue. Geographic atrophy, associated with AMD, leads to further irreversible loss of vision in these patients.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio, An Astellas Company, is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients' lives by delivering high-quality, safe, and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

