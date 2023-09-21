Arta Finance Hires Tomas Arlia to Expand Alternative Investment Offerings

With over 25 years of experience in investment markets Arlia will guide member investments in alternative assets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance , a fintech company transforming the way people grow, protect and enjoy their wealth, today announced the addition of Tomas Arlia as chief investment officer, head of alternative investments, to its executive team. A former CIO of GE Asset Management, Tomas brings more than 25 years of experience to further the company's offerings in alternative assets including private equity, private credit, venture capital, hedge funds, and real estate.

Prior to joining Arta Finance, Tomas served as chief investment officer and portfolio manager at GE Asset Management. There he was responsible for overseeing a $3 billion global hedge fund and an approximate $1 billion portfolio in Private Equity fund investments. Under his leadership, GE also ventured into direct private equity investments in Latin America. Tomas drew on this expertise to create his own alternative investments firm, DoubleBlue, spanning direct investing in private equity and private credit as well as hedge fund investing across global public equities and fixed income.

"As we continue to see an uptick of interest in alternative investments on our platform, we are thrilled to have Tomas heading up our private markets and alternative investments at Arta," said Caesar Sengupta, co-founder & CEO of Arta Finance. "His deep expertise in this space, along with his leadership experience and global knowledge, make him an ideal addition to develop our private markets offerings. Arta's mission is to provide access to the kinds of investment opportunities long available only to the ultra-wealthy, and Tomas is the leader to bring this mission to life."

In his new role, Tomas will focus on the three main challenges for most retail investors: access, complexity, liquidity. Tomas will bring institutional quality investment options to Arta's members and make them accessible via structures that allow for lower ticket sizes. Additionally, his role includes overseeing go-to-market strategy and new products, as well as leading asset allocation and portfolio construction for customers.

"In an environment where the age-old bastions of financial security—corporate pension plans and traditional family offices—are either evaporating or unattainable for most, now is the right time for a digital family office," said Tomas Arlia, chief investment officer, head of alternative investments, at Arta Finance. "As the head of alternatives, I'm excited to help lead a shift in financial inclusivity. With the team's technical and UX capabilities second to none, I believe Arta has all the components to succeed in its mission."

Tomas' achievements include recognition in the 2019 "Top 10 Hedge Fund of Funds" by Barclays Hedge, "Top 100 Under 50 Diverse Executive Leaders" by MBA Diversity Magazine, and the "GE CEO Award for Outstanding Achievement."

Arta Finance was founded in 2021 with over $90M in financing and a founding team of former Google executives. The platform works to help people diversify and expand their spectrum of investment options by offering access to wealth-building tools and financial products that, until now, were reserved for the ultra-wealthy and institutions.

