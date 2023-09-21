Embracing Exponential IT: New Research for the Next-Generation IT Operating Model From Info-Tech Research Group

Embracing Exponential IT: New Research for the Next-Generation IT Operating Model From Info-Tech Research Group

In newly published research, the firm explains how the evolving role of IT, driven by exponential IT's growth and a focus on autonomization, necessitates a shift in organizational priorities and capabilities to effectively deliver value in an ever-changing digital landscape.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the digital age propels the business landscape into heightened competition, IT leaders are increasingly exceeding traditional boundaries to understand and deliver superior customer experiences. However, IT's transformation doesn't come without challenges. Balancing the needs of customers, end users, and organizational stakeholders while adapting to operational changes can be daunting for IT departments. Many organizations initiate projects supporting a future-focused digital strategy, but few have an operating model that aligns with their strategy. Recognizing the need to bridge this gap, Info-Tech Research Group has published the Implement the Next-Generation IT Operating Model blueprint.

The (PRNewswire)

The comprehensive research from the global research and advisory firm empowers IT leaders to develop effective operating models for organizations transitioning into technology-first enterprises, thereby embracing the concept of Exponential IT.

"Defining digital strategic objectives, establishing governance frameworks for an autonomous culture, and enabling the organization to act on insightful data are all impossible without a new way of operating that involves the oversight and accountability of advancing IT roles," says Carlene McCubbin, research practice lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "Through exponential change, functional groups can lose clarity regarding their responsibilities, creating a sense of ambiguity and disorder."

According to Info-Tech's research, many organizations are grappling with defining and maintaining their digital and IT service offerings due to a lack of clarity. Their struggle is further compounded by the insufficiency of resources allocated to support all the necessary IT and digital services. Moreover, there is an evident misalignment in the organization's leadership structure, with key C-suite executives either missing or incorrectly positioned, thus hindering effective guidance for these services.

"Adopting a new working method that supports an exponential IT organization does not have to be difficult," explains Brittany Lutes, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "By leveraging the appropriate operating model, organizations can clearly demonstrate how they will collaborate to deliver on the various digital and IT services. This is no longer just an IT operating model but a technology-first enterprise model."

The blueprint from Info-Tech suggests organizations adopt an IT operating model that pivots around enabling and delivering IT and digital services. This approach is paramount for businesses to maintain their competitive edge in the market. The firm advises that to work effectively, IT leaders must harness data across the organization, ensuring the data is used to understand and cater to user needs accurately. Additionally, it is vital to establish and adhere to robust technology architecture and security standards throughout the business.

As outlined in the new resource, organizations that embrace the Exponential IT model will experience several new norms and behaviors, including:

Customer-Centric: Dedicated to the customer experience and making sure that the end customer is considered first and foremost.

"Yes" Approach: The organization can say yes to emerging technology and customer desires because it has organized itself to be agile in its digital service offerings.

Digital Service Ownership: Digital service offerings owned and managed across the organization, ensuring the continuous delivery of value to customers.

Employee Development: Resources are organized into pods based on specific skills or functions, increasing the likelihood of adopting new skills.

Autonomization: Centralized and accessible data provides service owners autonomy when making informed decisions that support enhanced customer experiences.

As the operating model evolves and becomes more deeply embedded in the organization's delivery of IT and digital services, new C-suite roles are also emerging. The research explains that IT leaders are faced with a critical decision: remain solely focused on technology and continue as a service provider within the organization, or integrate technology more fully into the services, products, and overall structure of the organization.

To learn more about how IT can embrace the concept of Exponential IT and transform into technology-first enterprises, download the complete Implement the Next-Generation IT Operating Model blueprint.

For media inquiries on the topic or to get exclusive, timely commentary from Carlene McCubbin or Brittany Lutes, experts in organizational transformation practices, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For more information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group