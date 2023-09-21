Latest Sports & Fitness Innovation: Holistic Training Syllabus by MAVERICKS Life Co.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports science & wellbeing education company, MAVERICKS Life Co., announces the release of its new Holistic Training Syllabus, rooted in evolutionary biology and epigenetics theory. It's a brand new innovation in the sports and fitness sector.

Recent scientific studies* have led to groundbreaking development that is revolutionising the world of sports, health, and fitness, rooted in our genetic heritage. They reveal a concerning reality: in an overly complex world, we are suffering from what experts in Evolutionary Medicine name "Mismatch Disease" - the accumulation over time of our bodies struggling to cope with modern conditions, resulting in physical pains, mental health challenges, obesity, and other health concerns. Harvard Professor of Paleontology, Dr. Daniel Lieberman, explains: "The fundamental answer to why so many humans are now getting sick from previously rare illnesses is that many of the body's features were adapted in environments from which we evolved, but have become maladapted in the modern environments we have now created."*

But there's no need to return to a primitive lifestyle, reveals Jessica Christensen, the visionary founder and CEO of MAVERICKS Life Co. and Holistic Sports Science education specialist. Drawing on 15 years of work in developing innovative training frameworks, MAVERICKS Life Co. introduces an innovative training concept that addresses modern humans' lifestyle shortcomings, : a holistic approach to sport and an active lifestyle.

This holistic training concept incorporates the last 15 years of international scientific research from a variety of health and sports science faculties, designed to address a broad spectrum of modern maladaptations, and alleviate the effects of overtraining using a practical approach. MAVERICKS' Holistic Training Syllabus is an education system designed for all levels - from recreational participation to CE/CPD coaches' courses - that integrates seamlessly into our existing sports practice, with the goal to enhance fitness and performance through a whole-body training strategy and tackle issues such as "Mismatch Disease".

"We are now offering access to our free education so everyone can benefit from this specially designed approach to training. Holistic Training is valuable for all bodies and exercise styles, from the person who is overwhelmed and doesn't know where to begin, to athletes and sports professionals alike." - Jessica Christensen.

HOLISTIC TRAINING is a mind-body-environment training approach that links skill development and physical performance. It's a powerful training strategy that brings together sports science, evolutionary biology, epigenetic theory*** and environmental science for a comprehensive training approach that unleashes human skill and wellbeing across the full spectrum of ability and diversity in sport. It's reframing the way we perceive health, fitness, and optimal performance.

