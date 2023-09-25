AVFX Expands Presence to Southeast with Acquisition of AV Matters

BOSTON and DENVER, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVFX, LLC, a nationally recognized leader in audio visual production, announced the acquisition of AV Matters, a highly regarded audio visual and event production company based in Orlando, FL. This acquisition will expand AVFX's geographic footprint in the rapidly growing event markets of the Southeast and enable it to better serve its expanding client base. With offices strategically located in Denver, Boston, and Orlando, AVFX serves a growing roster of large corporate and association clients across the country.

Commenting on the transaction, AVFX CEO, Matt Emerson said, "We think AV Matters is an excellent company and a great fit for AVFX given its client-focused culture. With a greater footprint and depth of resources, we look forward to working with the AV Matters team to help continue driving growth in the Southeast and nationally as we build on our shared commitment to provide best-in-class services and experiences to our clients."

Michael Evans, President of AV Matters, added, "We are excited to join AVFX as we think the combined businesses will create an even better platform for us to deliver excellent services to our clients. With the benefit of more resources, reach, and shared best practices, we'll be able to continue providing our clients with the same high level of service we're known for while also offering an expanded set of services in more locations."

The transaction with AV Matters represents the third acquisition under AVFX's partnership with Harbor Beach Capital, a middle market private equity firm with a proven track record of driving organic and acquisition growth in middle-market businesses. This latest transaction supports the strategic growth plan and shared vision of the investors and management to build a national leader in the corporate and association events market through organic growth initiatives and selective strategic acquisitions.

About AVFX

AVFX is a Boston and Denver based audio visual production company dedicated to supporting meeting planners, special event producers, and exhibit designers who seek the highest quality service. Our clients know that excellence is our passion.

About AV Matters

AV Matters is an Orlando based audio visual production company serving the association and corporate markets. Our team is dedicated to the presentation of clients' most important messages and utilizes advanced AV technology to keep audiences engaged.

The AVFX, LLC companies are members of the international AV Alliance and the Event Production Network in North America.

