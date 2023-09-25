Here for the Holidays: Make Them More Memorable Than Ever with Four Seasons

Here for the Holidays: Make Them More Memorable Than Ever with Four Seasons

From snowy landscapes to sunny paradise, Four Seasons offers a collection of bespoke ways to celebrate around the world, with holiday-inspired activities to share with loved ones

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the best gift of all may be sharing special moments, memorable meals, and epic adventures with family and loved ones, and friends old and new. The picture-perfect holiday celebration differs for everyone; it can be set on a sunny oceanfront paradise with twinkling turquoise waters or among scenic snow-covered mountains while sipping on handcrafted cocktails. Whatever the backdrop, Four Seasons offers a plethora of uniquely curated experiences to match any holiday inspiration and suit everyone from culinary connoisseurs to adventure-seekers. From a traditional après-style gathering around the table to a toast to the new year in grand style or a spur-of-the-moment family retreat, these experiences are opportunities to share and enjoy lifelong memories – all blanketed by the warmth and care of Four Seasons hospitality.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole (PRNewswire)

Sunny Destinations to Celebrate the Holidays

Island Getaways

Holiday Fun with the Whole Family

Enchanted Winter Escapes

Nordic Village sits on the Hotel's outdoor fourth-floor pool deck, Riva Terrace . On weekends, cabins are transformed into an open-air market featuring products from local artists, makers, and creators. Enjoy a cozy cabin dining experience in the middle of the bustling city at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis where asits on the Hotel's outdoor fourth-floor pool deck,. On weekends, cabins are transformed into an open-air market featuring products from local artists, makers, and creators.

Le Chalet des Etoiles , a Christmas Popup exuding a cozy alpine atmosphere decorated with twinkling lights and vintage skis located on the panoramic rooftop of Indulge in a traditional fondue or raclette atexuding a cozy alpine atmosphere decorated with twinkling lights and vintage skis located on the panoramic rooftop of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

elevated après experience after a day on the slopes and head to Ascent Lounge at Indulge in anafter a day on the slopes and head to Ascent Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole to enjoy panoramic views of America's most rugged peaks, all while sipping on a Backcountry Old Fashioned for a taste of Wyoming's finest local whiskey.

dive-in holiday movies in the new waterfall-edge pool at Enjoyin the new waterfall-edge pool at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago for special viewings of iconic holiday tales with popcorn and cookies for a family night to remember.

Festive Feasting and Celebratory Drinks

The magic of the season begins around the table, and Four Seasons draws its inspiration from its guests, the secret ingredient for culinary magic. This festive season, the greatest gift to share is the experience of something new with loved ones. Here are a few of Four Seasons restaurants and bars serving up unexpected indulgences and delectable surprises - each carefully curated with love by its craftspeople.

A Culinary Discovery for Global Gastronomes

Off Piste, a Swiss-inspired pop-up winter concept restaurant . Enjoy a specially crafted menu by Executive Chef Talha Barkin featuring a delicious mix of Swiss cuisine, seasonal meats, vegetable charcuterie boards, and a classic cheese fondue complete with truffle shavings. Venture to Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire to experience the return of. Enjoy a specially crafted menu by Executive Cheffeaturing a delicious mix of Swiss cuisine, seasonal meats, vegetable charcuterie boards, and a classic cheese fondue complete with truffle shavings.

taste of Italy on Christmas Eve in tropical surroundings with a sumptuous five-course set menu by Chef Marco Garfagnini at Acquapazza complemented by free-flowing wines and Champagne at Savour thein tropical surroundings with a sumptuous five-course set menu by Chefat Acquapazza complemented by free-flowing wines and Champagne at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

blessings for the new year with a bowl of piping hot toshikoshi soba on New Year's Eve at THE LOUNGE at Attractof piping hotsoba on New Year's Eve at THE LOUNGE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi and enjoy unobstructed city views. The thin and long noodles denote long life and a happy home in Japanese culture, perfect for ushering in a new year of hope and promise.

signature dining destinations at Usher in the New Year with a selection ofat Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh including a celebratory Mediterranean set-menu at Bullona with live entertainment, an upscale Japanese and pan-Asian dining experience at Yatai, and a five-course menu featuring traditional Italian cuisine in an indoor-outdoor venue at Il Frantoio.

An Exploration of Cocktails and Spirits

Deck the Halls – and the Lobby, and the Pool Terrace, and More

decoration by Jeff Leatham . With a month-long celebration throughout December filled with live music and artistic performances, the Hotel is the perfect setting for a holiday dinner at the three-Michelin starred restaurant Le Cinq or an elegant afternoon tea celebration at La Galerie. Step into the holiday warmth at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris , where the lobby and marble courtyard are punctuated with intricate gold and silver Festive. With a month-long celebration throughout December filled with live music and artistic performances, the Hotel is the perfect setting for a holiday dinner at the three-Michelin starred restaurant Le Cinq or an elegant afternoon tea celebration at La Galerie.

local artist Noah Harders . Rooted in his love for the island, the Maui artist personally forages and sources as many elements as possible from the island. This year, Maui . Utilizing traditional weaving techniques and Hawaiian elements, guests will be taken on a journey to a wondrous Hawaii where woven coconut palm fronds and striking palm leaves will set the base to this larger-than-life design. Say aloha to the holiday season at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea where they are welcoming back travellers and transforming their lobby in collaboration with. Rooted in his love for the island, theartist personally forages and sources as many elements as possible from the island. This year, head-turning installations will dazzle guests as the final lobby look will celebrate the rich culture of. Utilizing traditional weaving techniques and Hawaiian elements, guests will be taken on a journey to a wondrouswhere woven coconut palm fronds and striking palm leaves will set the base to this larger-than-life design.

Nordic display and floral arrangements created by internationally renowned floral artist Nicolai Bergmann , who draws on his Danish roots to create a cozy feel with winter greenery and glittering lights. Guests at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul are treated to an elaborateand floral arrangements created by internationally renowned, who draws on his Danish roots to create a cozy feel with winter greenery and glittering lights.

For more holiday happenings, visit fourseasons.com including the full festive program in Europe, and follow press.fourseasons.com for the latest festive news from Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com.

Contact:

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (PRNewswire)

Le Cinq at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris (PRNewswire)

A classic cheese fondue at Off Piste, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts