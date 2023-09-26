DuPont Introduces First Ion Exchange Resin for Green Hydrogen Production

Newly designed ion exchange resin with extended service time designed to enhance electrolyzer operation

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of its first product dedicated to the production of green hydrogen – the DuPont™ AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin. To support the production of hydrogen from water, this newly available ion exchange resin is designed for the unique chemistry of electrolyzer loops.

"The pursuit of new sources of clean energy is critical, with green hydrogen well positioned to substantially reduce global carbon emissions," said Alan Chan, Global Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "At DuPont Water Solutions, we are very excited to introduce our AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin in support of these trends toward electrification and decarbonization."

Hydrogen can be produced by several methods from different feedstocks. Green hydrogen, which is produced from water by renewable energy-powered electrolysis, can play several major roles in the energy transformation—contributing to the decarbonization of transportation, heat and energy, and as greener feedstock. Electrolysis is the process of electrically splitting the water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gas, and while there are various types of electrolyzers, they all rely on high-purity water as the feedstock to produce hydrogen.

"Our multi-tech portfolio can help create the high-purity water that electrolyzers require with our ultrafiltration, ion exchange, biofouling prevention, reverse osmosis and electrodeionization solutions," said Verónica Garcia Molina, Global Market Leader, Industrial Water & Energy, DuPont Water Solutions. "The launch of our AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin is an exciting first step into the Green Hydrogen market."

Designed to endure the thermal and chemical challenges presented in an electrolyzer, the AmberLite™ P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin's recipe offers durable and reliable water quality that helps prevent contaminant build-up in the electrolyzer loop. These customized features, and improved removal capacity, present a differentiated option for electrolyzers with more service time than industry generic resins.

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. DuPont offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and systems (including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems).

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

