Hexagon US Federal Selects Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate to Deliver Compliant, Secure Accounting Solution

The government contractor is renewing its commitment to Deltek to facilitate its digital transformation, continuing its decades-long relationship with Costpoint

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Hexagon US Federal, an independent subsidiary of Hexagon Corporation exclusively focused on bringing the broad range of Hexagon technologies to the US Federal government and its partners, has selected Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate (GCCM) as its cloud-based accounting solution, after an extensive review of other options on the market.

With multiple offices and hundreds of employees across the US, it was critical that Hexagon US Federal had a best-in-class ERP to support its next phase of growth and digital transformation. Hexagon US Federal had already been trusting Deltek Costpoint for decades to provide a secure, compliant, all-in-one accounting solution. When it was time for Hexagon US Federal to move to the cloud to automate business processes, integrate business application systems and alleviate on-premise costs, the company reviewed multiple solutions on the market.

Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate was the company's clear choice for a robust, cloud-based solution to facilitate an overall digital transformation. Costpoint offered a lower total cost of ownership, with the ability to improve scalability and security, while streamlining back-office processes with built-in functionality without requiring multiple third-party integrations for reporting.

Deltek Costpoint is the government contracting industry's leading solution that delivers more innovation and greater intelligence at every stage of the project lifecycle. It centralizes the management of projects, people and finances, and scales seamlessly as needs grow, enabling small to enterprise size businesses to win new contracts, manage project profitability and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, the integrated cloud offering enables the secure storage of contract data and is consistently enhanced through cybersecurity compliance controls equivalent to NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-53. Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate provides additional protections by supporting compliance with federal contract regulations including DFARS 252.204-7012 (protection of CUI and CDI data), ITAR data protection, and the anticipated CMMC requirements.

"When I look at the possibilities with Costpoint, there is nothing else on the market that compares to it for government contractors. There just isn't," said Becky Harris, Chief Financial Officer at Hexagon US Federal. "Compliance was a significant factor in our decision. As a federal contractor, Hexagon is required to protect sensitive data and be prepared for audits of our data security practices. Deltek's GCCM cloud has implemented very stringent cybersecurity controls that will help us achieve our compliance requirements, including CMMC, while facilitating a cloud-based, cradle-to-grave lifecycle of core back-office business processes with all the data integrations."

"We're proud to have built a product that, time and time again, is proven to be the gold standard for government contractors," said Todd Walker, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek. "We're thrilled that Hexagon US Federal has decided to continue leveraging Deltek Costpoint – after reviewing it against our competitors – to provide the company with the best of both innovation and compliance as they make the shift to the cloud."

Learn more about Hexagon US Federal's Deltek Costpoint implementation.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

About Hexagon US Federal

Hexagon US Federal is an independent subsidiary of Hexagon Corporation, home of over 24,000 employees in 50 countries, focused on bringing Hexagon technologies to the US Federal government and its partners. They provide innovative technologies and professional services to a broad range of US Government customers across the Federal Civilian, Defense, and Intelligence Communities.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia with offices in Huntsville, Alabama, St. Louis, Missouri, and Lexington Park, Maryland, Hexagon US Federal has over 480 employees dedicated to the success of national security priorities and ensuring the effectiveness for Civilian agencies.

