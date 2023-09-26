Molex Introduces MX60 Series of Contactless Connectivity Solutions to Ease Device Pairing, Streamline Design Engineering and Boost Product Reliability

High-speed, cable-free, solid-state wireless devices replace traditional mechanical connectors for efficient, durable and seamless, point-to-point communications

Next-generation solutions integrate RF transceivers and antennas in one package to simplify and speed product design and development

Game-changing technology ideally suited for video displays, self-driving vehicles, industrial robots, consumer electronics and medical devices, especially in harsh environments

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has diversified its robust product portfolio with the introduction of the MX60 series of contactless connectivity solutions. These low-power, high-speed, solid-state devices feature miniaturized mmWave RF transceivers and built-in antennas in one complete package for faster, simpler, device-to-device communications without the use of physical cables or connectors. As a result, MX60 solutions offer greater product design freedom, seamless device pairing and increased communications reliability for video displays, sleek and light consumer electronics, industrial robotics and devices operating in harsh environments.

Molex’s MX60 series integrates RF transceivers and antennas in one package to simplify product design and enable contactless connectivity in a variety of applications, including consumer devices, video walls, autonomous vehicles and industrial automation. (PRNewswire)

"The distinct product design and development advantages enabled by our MX60 contactless connectivity solutions will set the standard for point-to-point wireless communications in the future," said Stephen Drinan, director of Wireless Connectivity at Molex. "Our MX60 series extends Molex's best-in-class connectivity solutions while leveraging our longstanding expertise in mmWave antenna design, signal integrity and volume manufacturing to ignite a new era of connectivity innovations."

Unique Capabilities Propel Seamless Wireless Connectivity

The MX60 series is based on unique, wireless chip-to-chip technology and more than 350 filed patent applications Molex acquired in 2021 with the purchase of core technology and intellectual property from Keyssa Inc., a pioneer in high-speed contactless connectivity. The acquired technology operates at data rates from 1-to-5.4 Gbps on the 60 GHz band with no Wi–Fi or Bluetooth interference.

The first models in the MX60 series replace traditional DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and USB SuperSpeed connectors to reduce development time, cost and risk. An integrated retimer optimizes signal integrity at higher data rates. Additionally, a space-saving, contactless solution that provides USB2 and other low-speed interfaces is currently in development.

"Every piece of real estate counts when designing smartphones, AR/VR glasses, smartwatches and other consumer devices," said Walter Rivera, senior manager, Wireless Connectivity Product Manager for the Micro Solutions Business Unit at Molex. "By combining USB2 and other low-speed interfaces in one contactless solution, we will offer product developers a critical head-start as they won't have to worry about fitting extra components into ever-shrinking form factors."

Ideal for High-Vibration Applications and Harsh Environments

The MX60 series also improves the durability of products exposed to harsh environmental conditions, such as dust, moisture and corrosion. The solutions address a wide variety of applications and devices, including smartphones, AR/VR glasses, tablets, self-driving vehicles, video walls, industrial robotics, medical wearables, wireless docking stations and more.

These sealed, contact-free solutions provide significant benefits over physical metal-to-metal contacts, which can degrade over time and impact product performance and reliability. In contrast, Molex's contactless connectivity solutions are less prone to risks associated with ingress and repeated motion, including high-vibration and rotational products. The ability to remove diagnostic ports on wirelessly charged devices also can reduce development and production costs while boosting overall product reliability.

Product Availability

Production samples are available for the following contactless connectivity solutions:

MX60 USB SuperSpeed —convenient and cost-effective connectivity designed for high-vibration and harsh environments, including mobile devices and networking applications.

MX60 Gigabit Ethernet —robust solutions for wireless infrastructure, industrial automation, medtech and networking applications.

MX60 DisplayPort Main and Auxiliary —high-speed replacement for conventional DisplayPort connectors. DisplayPort Auxiliary works in conjunction with other products in the MX60 family to provide a return channel to the DisplayPort interface; can also function as a low-speed link for less demanding applications.

Plans are underway to expand the MX60 series further by leveraging Molex's world-class mmWave antenna, high-speed signal integrity and volume manufacturing expertise.

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

